By: Alessandra Adams

There are so many ways to get into the Halloween spirit. Whether you're more into fall decorations person or carving pumpkins with friends, there’s no better way to celebrate the Halloween season than with nails to match.

TikTok doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to nails for spooky season. From cute pumpkins to spooky horror movie-themed nails, these nail design tutorials offer inspiration and instructions to super-charge your Halloween nail game.

Cat Eye Red Glimmer



If you’re looking for something easy and highly effective, look no further than a couple coats of Beetle’s Cat Eye Halloween Gel. The glitter inside the polish moves when you place a magnet nearby, creating this incredible interstellar effect that brings the perfect spookiness without needing over-the-top skills or patient hands. This look is also cool throughout the year, and the holiday season is all about sparkle.

Vampire Aura Nails

Similar to the cat eye polish effect above, this layered look takes a little more work but pops. You’ll need a black polish for the outline, two shades of blood red, and a makeup sponge to create this look. Simply paint a tonal square on the sponge, stamp your nail and clean up the mess!

Blood Splatter

Another easy and fun look, although this will definitely get messy! Grab a nail brush and some red polish, and go to town! Definitely lay down some towels, or do this in the sink. Use a dotting tool to create great bloody gobs. Just have fun. There’s no wrong way to make this look!

Halloween Nails

This next look is perfect for those looking to incorporate the classic Halloween staples: bats, pumpkins and spiders. The design is great if you want a little of everything incorporated into the design. Each nail has a different element of the Halloween spirit. For this one, you’ll need a very steady hand, the perfect pumpkin orange, and jet black for the spider.

Blood Drip Nails

Here’s a horror hack for you. This tutorial is perfect if you want to get the iconic blood drip effect for your Halloween costume. You need a robust shade of red and a super skinny brush, but this method of flopping a lot of red on the end and running a slow streak up the nail is much easier and less time-consuming than creating an outline. The look is perfect for your Halloween costume or a subtle design to celebrate the day.

Pink Halloween Nails

This next nail design is another good, simple idea with a twist. Another way to incorporate the Halloween spirit into your nails is to add a glow-in-the-dark element. In this case, the artist used glow-in-the-dark polish to create spider webs for a French tip. The polish can also be used as an accent in any design.

Bat Halloween Nail Art

This next design is a good bet if you aren’t too good at nail art. After you’ve added a nude base coat, this video helps you create one easy bat that looks like a professional took a swing. All you need is black polish and a brush, and you’re off. The design is simple, and this tutorial makes it easy to recreate. Try using your dominant hand.

Now that you’re set with spooky nails, pair your look with a Halloween cocktail concoction, or take your nails on a vacation to one of the country’s most haunted hotels.