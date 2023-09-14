Discover The Perfect Outdoor Furnishing Just In Time For Fall

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

REINVIGORATE YOUR OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE WITH THE HELP OF TIMELESS DESIGNS AND TOASTY FIRE PITS.



The Tulum Easy Chair with the Mason Round Fire Table from Harbour makes for the perfect cozy outdoor setting. PHOTO COURTESY OF HARBOUR

Derived from inviting warmth into an outdoor space, Harbour (@harbouroutdoor), the global furniture brand, designs beautiful collections of fire pits infused with timeless stonemasonry. Expanding its reach in Miami’s Design District this fall, the luxury indoor and outdoor furniture brand features bold and contemporary designs infused with old-world craftsmanship, adding striking elegance to home decor. Inspired by some of the world’s most scenic destinations, such as Milan, Santorini and art deco, Harbour’s outdoor collections are designed to bring worldwide locations to the comfort of one’s own home.

“Travel is a window to the world,” says Nicholas Condos, creative director of Harbour. “Each city and region have their own special vibe. We wanted to pay homage to some of our favorite destinations.”