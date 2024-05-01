The Hard Rock Stadium Undergoes Transformation Ahead Of Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix 2024

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Events Lifestyle Feature

As the Hard Rock Stadium undergoes transformation for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024, we look behind the scenes at the team that makes the magic happen.



The racing village at the Hard Rock Stadium.



Deep in the heart of Miami Gardens rises the soaring facade of Hard Rock Stadium, a multi-use entertainment epicenter that hosts events of all shapes and sizes. Yet every spring, this venerable venue embarks on its most ambitious metamorphosis to date, shifting from a world-class tennis arena into a bustling paddock befitting the prestigious Formula 1 circuit. Through meticulous coordination and a dash of Miami spirit, Hard Rock’s operations team makes this magic happen in what feels like overnight.

The process is no small feat, according to Todd Boyan, senior vice president of Stadium Operations. “We start looking at logistics about ten months out to coordinate between all the entities and understand what needs installing and when,” Boyan explains. With over 1,000 workers logging 24-hour days, the team choreographs everything down to the minute detail.



The stadium court disappears in preparation for the race.

The process kicks off with the conclusion of the football season, where an army of workers descends upon the stadium to remove the turf and build the stadium court and additional facilities for the renowned Miami Open tennis tournament. Simultaneously, preparations are underway across the sprawling 207-acre property to install the necessary infrastructure to support the construction of grandstands, upscale hospitality suites, and, most crucially, prepare the track for Formula 1 action in just a few months’ time.

“Our priority is the start and finish grandstand and hospitality at Turn 18,” Boyan comments. “Those areas were complete before the Miami Open started.”



A talented team at the Hard Rock Stadium prepares for the upcoming Formula 1 circuit.

The Miami Open tennis tournament preparation begins in January, which requires its own intricate stadium court build with 14,000 seats. The turf goes, protective flooring goes down, then cranes haul in temporary bleachers and banners until a polished tennis venue emerges for the tournament in March. “We have to ensure the court surface is consistent with the outdoor ones,” Boyan notes. “Same firmness, same speed.”

No sooner has the last tennis ball bounced than Boyan’s team shifts into overdrive. In a flash, the stadium court disappears, grandstands disassembling in sequence to protect workers below. Forklifts prowl the floors while seats, screens and suites get stripped down. A process that once took 40 days to complete now is accomplished in 14 days or less – a feat required so that the team can transform the football field once again, this time into the home of the best drivers in the world.

With the arena bare, the football field sprouts paddock headquarters for F1’s vaunted teams like Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes AMG Petronas, Aston Martin and more.

“The transformation of our stadium from Dolphins football to Miami Open to Formula 1 is a logistical masterpiece built on creativity, preparation and most importantly, teamwork,” says Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. “Stephen Ross had the vision of turning Hard Rock Stadium into a global entertainment destination, but it is the hard work of our team that makes it possible. We want our venue and event to reflect all that is Miami—from food, to art, entertainment and luxury hospitality. I’m very proud of what we are able to accomplish in such a short time and the special environment we aim to create for our guests, fans, drivers and teams.”



The Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Open

“We built hospitality units with kitchens and restrooms... across campus, vendors built grandstands and installed utilities. It takes coordinated teamwork,” says Boyan. The racing village must be show-ready when sleek motorcoaches glide in, bearing the sport’s biggest names, like Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix two-time champion Max Verstappen.

Of course, Boyan admits weather can throw the aggressive timeline off pace. “Lightning is a complete showstopper for safety reasons,” he says. “We can’t control it, just monitor it and be prepared.”

Still, in a city where fast cars and faster pace go hand in hand, Hard Rock’s operations crew finds a way to meet each challenge. “I’m proud of the team that allows us to pull off these transformations,” Boyan declares. When the checkered flag waves on race day and high-performance Formula 1 machines streak past crowds thrilled to glimpse speed’s bleeding edge, all the hard work to convert the stadium into the track seems well worthwhile. After the race weekend, the team doesn’t rest, as the Stadium immediately reverts. As soon as the champagne bottles empty, the countdown begins anew to return Hard Rock to pristine football form in time for summer concerts or to host Argentina and Lionel Messi for Copa America.

“When the teams leave after the race, we’ll start to deconstruct the Team Village,” shares Boyan. “Most summers, we host concerts inside the stadium, so we typically don’t lay sod back down until August. However, this year we are hosting Copa America games, so we will quickly be laying the pitch to prepare for those matches in June. As for the temporary structures and grandstands for Formula 1, it roughly takes about six weeks to dismantle everything.”

Throughout the entire process, the operations team exhibits unwavering dedication, precision, and determination, even in the face of adverse weather conditions. In 2023 alone, the stadium witnessed over 100,000 labor hours dedicated to erecting temporary structures and an additional 63,000 hours for the construction of grandstands and tents. The team’s diligence and collaborative spirit exemplify a level of excellence that mirrors that of the winners standing on the podium.

As Miami continues its reign as a beacon of luxury and extravagance, the remarkable efforts behind the scenes at Hard Rock Stadium stand as a testament to the city’s commitment to delivering world-class events. The tireless work of the operations team ensures that each event held at the stadium is a resounding success and leaves an indelible mark on all who witness the magic of Miami’s sporting and entertainment extravaganzas.