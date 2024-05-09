Harry's Pizzeria And COYO Taco Present Cinco De Mayo Specialty Pie

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink,

Cinco de Mayo doesn’t end on the fifth in Miami. In the spirit of the Mexican holiday, the founders behind Harry’s Pizzeria and COYO Taco have teamed up to present a specialty pie that will be available through the month of May only. As longtime friends in the industry, Chef Scott Linquist and Chef Michael Schwartz have dreamt this partnered concept into existence.

The culinary creation in question features a blend of Mexican flavors, pegged as the Cochinita Pibil Pizza. Cochinita Pibil is a traditional Yucatec Mayan slow-roasted pork dish, which has been on offer at COYO in the form of tacos since the beginning of the taqueria’s inception.

Topped with Yucatan-style roasted pork, an achiote-infused tomato sauce, pickled jalapeños, Mexican cheeses, pickled red onion, cilantro and a lime wedge, the Cochinita Pibil can be found at all Harry’s Pizzeria locations during the month of May. It’s priced at $25 for a regular and $31 for a large.