7 Haunted Hotels For Your October Travels

The Stanley Hotel, Colorado

We aren’t just approaching spooky season anymore, we are fully immersed in the festivities. The pumpkins are ready to be picked and the apple cider is hot and ready.

While you are planning your spooky season getaways, why not stay where the spooky vibes continue? I mean, who wouldn’t want to have a sleepover with a 100-year-old ghost? These seven hotels across the U.S. are some of the most haunted attractions to stay in this October.

Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

921 Canal Street; 504-524-1331 / Website

Just a few blocks from the iconic Bourbon Street, this hotel sits in the center of rich historical significance. New Orleans is known for more than just its delicious beignets and toe-tapping tunes. It is also the home of voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. The Ritz-Carlton sits just three blocks from her grave, so light a candle and see what you hear on the wind.

Omni Parker House, Boston

60 School Street, Boston; 617-227-8600 / Website

History and luxury cross paths at this Boston hotel. Opening its doors in 1927, it is one of the longest-operating hotels in the United States. It is rumored that the spirit of the hotel's founder, Harvey Parker, roams the building. Guests report whispering outside their doorways and shadows of men roaming the floors.

The Don CeSar, Florida (Pink Palace)

3400 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach; 844-338-1501 / Website

Since its opening in 1928, the pink palace has been a hub for those visiting the sunny town of St. Pete Beach. According to the hotel, the property was built as a tribute to the founder, Thomas Rowe’s, long-lost love. The couple referred to each other as Maritana and Don CeSar, hence the name of the hotel. After the founder's death, guests and staff report seeing a man in a white summer suit walking the grounds and greeting guests. If you are looking for some ghostly customer service, The Don CeSar hotel is the place.

Emily Morgan Hotel, Texas

705 E Houston Street, San Antonio; 800-824-6674 / Website

This Texas gem is another luxury stay with an interesting historical background. The grounds the hotel was built on were home to the Battle of the Alamo, and more than 600 men lost their lives on the nearby grounds. That being said, the hotel follows the superstition of the 13th floor. If you were looking to spend a night on the 13th floor, you’re out of luck. You’ll have to settle for floor 12 or 14.

The Stanley Hotel, Colorado

333 Wonderview Ave., Estes Park; 970-577-4000 / Website

The Stanley Hotel may seem familiar to you. That’s because the hotel was used as inspiration for Stephen King’s cult classic The Shining. King’s haunting stay in room 217 prompted the creation of his novel, and later the film. After a terrifying dream, King had the idea for The Shining all mapped out. Room 217 is now called the “Stephen King Room," and it is available to rent.

Hotel del Coronado, California

1500 Orange Ave., Coronado; 1-619-435-6611 / Website

The California Dreamscape that is Hotel del Coronado in San Diego is the perfect example of old Hollywood—but with a modern twist. Relax on the daybeds by the beach, soak up the sun in a cabana by the pool, or relax and recuperate in the spa. If the TV turns on by itself or the lights flicker a bit, don’t worry. It’s just the ghost of Ms. Kate Morgan, a woman who died on the property from mysterious circumstances in 1892.

Omni Shoreham, Washington D.C.

2500 Calvert Street NW; 202-234-0700 / Website

This slice of elegance lives in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Washington D.C. While you may spot some high-profile guests in the lobby, the noises that come from seemingly vacant suites or cold gusts of wind may keep you up through the night. Since its doors opened in 1930, the hotel has seen many high-profile guests come through. If the paranormal isn’t your thing, you probably don't want to stay in “The Ghost Suite."

