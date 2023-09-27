5 Petrifying Haunted Houses To Visit This Halloween Season

By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment Community

It's Halloween season, and the good people of Florida deserve a good scare. Ditch the treats and relish the tricks at one of Florida's terrifying attractions. This year's contenders range from haunted carnivals to horror mazes. Watch out for the jump scares, blood-splattered actors and carefully curated set-ups that will have you wishing you just went to the beach. Don't be a scaredy cat and take your pick from these five sinister attractions. Happy haunting!

Fright Nights At South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Blvd. / Website

Fright Nights is a longstanding tradition for South Floridians. This year they are celebrating their 21st anniversary, but it isn't all champagne and confetti. Fright nights is marking its era of terror with four brand new haunted houses in its 2023 lineup. This West Palm Beach event opens from the beginning of October through Halloween. A list of other activities is offered here if someone in your party can't handle the scare: live music, food, entertainment, carnival rides and street performers are some. So, stop watching the same horror movie you've seen every year, and get a live fright in person. As Fright Nights' motto goes, they "care about the scare!"

House of Horror – Haunted Carnival

1625 NW 107th Ave. / Website

South Florida's most extensive Halloween experience, the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, is back for another year of haunting all Floridians. Located at the Miami International Mall, this spooky site has four experiences: Mayhem Museum, Haunted HoliDAZE, Theater of Terror and Scare X Studios. House of Horror has earned itself a reputation for elaborate actor makeup, costumes and performances. If you are 21 or older, liquid courage will be offered to help spare you from nightmares afterward. Unlimited carnival rides, food, games and more are available for after-shock fun. The carnival opens Sept. 28 through Oct. 31.

Havana Haunted Mansion

500 Deer Run / Website

The historic Curtiss Mansion is harrowed with 20th-century Havana haunts, which entails an adults-only theatrical experience that will have you "traveling from time, spirits, and secrets" for the first time ever in Miami. Navigate the ghost's challenges through tarot reading, themed drinks, cigar-rolling and scintillating skits. Plus, the witch's kitchen is rumored to have brewed some bites as you're whisked away into a game of casino with the Cuban mafia. The dress code is spooky chic, or your finest 1900s fashion.

The Horrorland Miami

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail / Website

This Halloween fest is a returning Jungle Island favorite. Each year is different, and one ticket will grant you access to the entirety of the experience. With five leading haunted houses, eight scary outdoor zones, bloody carnival games, a coffin bar, macabre food village, Vampire Circus and more, that's a lot of boo for your buck. The Horrorland is running now through October 31 on select days.

No Way Out – Insomnia

11401 NW 12th St. Space E515 / Website

Step inside Insomnia Dolphin Mall and be tranported to a sleepless nightmare where horror awaits, though the finish line promises entry to an all-new Monster Lounge to lessen the trauma load. This No Way Out production is bound to scare, but this may be a better option for the people in your party who prefer to stay home and eat candy. That's because the actors promise not to touch you and all ages are welcome (with parental permission strongly recommended). Located at the main entrance of Dolphin Mall, tickets for Insomnia are available through October 31.