LLF’s 14th Annual Hearts & Stars Gala To Take Place In Jungle Plaza This Saturday

This Saturday night marks The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s (LLF) 14th annual Hearts & Stars Gala at the Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza, with this year’s grand rendition being Tokyo-themed and promising to feature on-brand bites from some of South Florida’s most renowned restaurants and caterers.

All proceeds support LLF’s mission to serving the South Florida community, specifically underserved children and families facing educational, financial and medical hardships.

Hosted by six-time Emmy award-winning anchor and Local 10 ABC News reporter Jenise Fernandez, the black-tie gala will spotlight a live performance by legendary American rapper Busta Rhymes and an electrifying set by Ibiza DJ Jordi Ruz.

As guests sway to the beat in the utmost decadent attire, they’re also invited to experience a special video game activation, a Samurai lounge, drift cars and a live auction that features a yacht package from Regal Yachts. VIP guests can taste test a two-kilogram Calvisius Caviar station sponsored by Tita Italian in the VIP lounge area, accessible for $750 a person.

Culinary options range from newly-opened South of Fifth sushi spot Kissaki and longstanding classic Pubbelly Sushi to more casual favorites such as Joe’s and Coyo Taco, paired with premium beverages from an open bar sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bacardi Rum, El Mayor Tequila, LaCroix and more.

During the production, LLF will present its Shining Light Award to CEO & Founder of Genesis10 Harley Lipman and its Volunteer of the Year honor to Aaron Lucas. The gala is produced by Live It Productions International, the award-winning event production and design company behind the NFL Honors, Time 100, the ESPYS and a slew of headline-worthy events.