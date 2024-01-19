Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Visits CityPlace Doral

By: Audrey Geib By: Audrey Geib | | Lifestyle Events

Bringing family fun to CityPlace Doral, Sanrino’s Hello Kitty Cafe Truck arrives at the Fountain Plaza on Jan. 20. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free to attend, with items available for purchase.

Hello Kitty fans can enjoy a variety of themed treats, including macarons, cookies and madeleines. In addition to treats, the truck will also be stocked with branded mugs, t-shirts, hoodies, plush toys, lunchboxes, thermal bottles, enamel pins, totes, key chains and other themed merchandise.

The Hello Kitty Cafe began traveling to various locations with the Hello Kitty Truck in 2014, leading to the launch of the Pop-Up Container in 2016 and various mini cafes around the country.

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., merchandise is for sale exclusively via credit or debit card only while supplies last. For more information, visit here.