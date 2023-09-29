Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Sets Miami Aflame

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment Community

Miami’s over-the-top dining scene just got more crowded with the addition of Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. The hit multi-national fine dining concept is the first of its kind to land in Miami and has big plans to captivate the foodies of the Magic City on a real-life set.

Located in Downtown Miami’s Met Square Complex, Hell’s Kitchen spans 16,000 square feet and two stories, featuring a dramatic second-floor overlook, an open kitchen revealing a talented cookline, two bars, two chef’s tables, a ground floor patio and terrace. Think sleek white marble counters and flashy reflective lighting.

Guests can expect a menu filled with classic references to the show, including the signature Beef Wellington and Crispy Skin Salmon. For vegetarian and vegan guests, dishes like the vegan Tomato Saffron Risotto and Pan-Seared Tofu Scallops are options. The bar serves cocktails ranging from a traditional Negroni and old-fashioned to the imaginative Smoke on the Water that arrives in a smoke-filled lantern.

We spoke with the hit chef and reality TV star himself for a behind-the-scenes look into Hell’s Kitchen Miami and the scoop on how he feels about the grand opening.

What does opening the first Hell's Kitchen in Miami mean to you?

It feels really special. Every restaurant opening is so important to me, but I've been keeping my eye on the Miami food scene for years. It's a city that is so vibrant and full of energy and probably becoming one of America's top food destinations. It’s also such an incredible melting pot of different cultures and cuisines. There’s just nothing quite like it anywhere else.

How similar are the restaurant's dishes in comparison to the iconic dishes seen on set? Are there any dishes that are exclusive to the Miami location?

We’ll definitely have all of the Hell’s Kitchen classics that you see on the show that we have in all of our locations like Beef Wellington, Scallops and Sticky Toffee Pudding. We're bringing some South Florida flair with some locally inspired dishes like Patatas Bravas and Key Lime Pie and I hope in the coming months some more dishes as well.

What are some other show-inspired experiences guests can expect from dining at Hell's Kitchen?

We have a blue and red kitchen just like on the show. To me, Hell's Kitchen is a meal with theater. Our open kitchen gives you the look-in, just like the show. And if you're a lucky diner, you'll be there when each side gets a little loud as we rev up service, just like on the show.

What's your favorite dish and why?

Oh that's so tough, it's like picking a favorite child! But for me, I love to start with the scallops. So many contestants have ruined them over 22 seasons of Hell's Kitchen, but when they're done right like they are in Miami, it's like a little taste of home. Then for a main, it has to be a beef wellington. There's a reason we've sold over 1 million of them in Las Vegas!

What does the future of "Hell's Kitchen" look like and how does it align with the restaurant chain's expansion?

The appetite for the show is stronger than ever. We have season 22 premiering this week which is incredible and we see that same appetite in the dining rooms of Hell's Kitchen. It's the most requested restaurant when I meet fans. When people step into a Hell’s Kitchen dining room anywhere across the U.S., it’s an experience like no other. In Miami, and across the country, each location has such an incredible energy with the open kitchen and masterfully designed dining room that guests have come to love. So, as we do in any city we open in, we’re going to be bringing that energy here in Miami.