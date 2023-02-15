Miami's Hidden Worlds Underwater Pop-Up Returns With A Bahamian Flair

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

Miami has no shortage of waterfront dining destinations thanks to its proximity to Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic, and now it’s also the new home to an immersive underwater dining and cultural destination called Hidden Worlds for the second year in a row. Presented in partnership with The Islands of The Bahamas, “Our Ocean, Our Future” transports guests to the depths of the sea through cutting-edge technology, a 360-degree photographic experience and a multi-course, ocean-positive menu at Ampersand Studios in Wynwood.

For three weeks only, Miamians and visitors are welcome to dip their toes in the thrilling waters of the Hidden Worlds Entertainment, Inc. extravaganza, which will entertain, inspire and educate as part of the mission to promote ocean conservation and appreciation for the planet. And of course, patrons can also elect to be fed, as it’s not lost on Hidden Worlds that Miamians love theatrical dining as much as they love a digital art display.

Hidden Worlds Entertainment first launched in Miami and plans to make the increasingly tech-forward city a central hub for future interactive art and cultural experiences. Combining entertainment with impact, the groundbreaking company pegs itself as an “impactainment” brand that prioritizes emotional response and its ability to drive world-positive change. Universal Theme Parks visionary Robert L. Ward, famed explorers and environmental activists Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, neuro-economist Dr. Paul Zak and illusionist Blake Vogt are some of the industry leaders behind Hidden Worlds, along with CEO Daniel Hettwer.

The new partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will introduce never-before-seen elements to this season’s Hidden Worlds exhibition, including an expanded food and beverage team and additional art installations showcasing the ocean’s vast ecosystem. The ocean is as much of a prized natural amenity of The Bahamas as it is to Miami, making for a powerful collaboration that will highlight its beauty and significance in the overall health of the planet we inhabit.

“Everyone is drawn in by the outward beauty of The Bahamas and in this case, we’re focusing on the ‘inner beauty,’ specifically their conservation efforts. The nation has been a leader in banning single use plastics and has always prioritized shark conservation,” Hettwer said in a press release.

Guests will be taken along a seafaring journey through either the family-friendly daytime experience ($19+), featuring a multisensory excursion across a range of oceanic environments, and the adult-only nighttime dinner show ($240+) followed by nautical cocktails in the oceanic lounge. Synonymous with Miami’s high-caliber cuisine and affinity for notorious hospitality mavens, COYO Taco and Serena Rooftop co-founder Scott Linquist will be spearheading the Bahamian-inspired menu along with former Baha Mar Executive Chef Kevyn Pratt, who is currently a personal chef for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union.

By serving strictly ocean-positive fare and beverages, Hidden Worlds maintains its mission of focusing on sustainability with the intent to “do good” through food consumption, versus “less harm.” Each dish contributes to solving the overpopulation of invasive species and incorporates ingredients that support beneficial farming, as well as the livelihoods of ocean conservationists and scientists.

As guests treat their tastebuds to delicate aquatic creations (a vegan menu is also on offer), the tablescape will come alive with synced 360-degree projections of majestic mangroves and coral reefs teeming with colorful inhabitants and sharks galore. A critter might scurry across the table as guests lift their marine-themed cocktails curated by Bahamian mixologist Marv “Mr. Mix Cunningham,” while art installations by Bahamian muralist Angelika Wallace-Whitfield and A.I. artist Seyhan Lee envelop the feast.

The two fine dining seatings will take place at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, featuring a special edition underwater lounge concept that follows dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Guests can expect pulsating sets from Miami’s finest DJs—after all, no over-the-top Miami dining experience is complete without a DJ harnessing the party energy. And this time, it’s for a good cause.