This Hideaway Is Wynwood's Newest Cocktail Hot Spot

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink drink Migration

BAR LAB PRESENTS ITS HIP NEW HIDEAWAY, HIGHER GROUND IN WYNWOOD.



Sunset a la Playa cocktail from Higher Ground PHOTO COURTESY OF HIGHER GROUND

The concept of postwork drinks is alive again thanks to Wynwood’s newest jungle-inspired retreat, Higher Ground. Brought by Bar Lab Hospitality, the celebrated team behind Broken Shaker, the new cocktail hot spot resides on the third floor of Wynwood’s hip Arlo hotel, presenting a serious cocktail program that features expertly crafted libations made with herbal elixirs and exotic infusions that will surprise and delight upon each visit. Decked out with lush greenery, the indoor-outdoor concept offers guests an entertaining and lively respite from the urban jungle below, serving as the perfect hangout destination for groups or a cozy date night locale. Under the direction of award-winning chef Brad Kilgore, the experience is rounded out by fresh raw bar and seafood selections that pair decadently with the vibrant cocktail menu and funky DJ beats to keep the mood high all night long. 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami, @highergroundwynwood