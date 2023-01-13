Bar Lab’s Urban Jungle Higher Ground Is Wynwood’s Newest Rooftop Concept

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta of famed Bar Lab Hospitality are practically Miami household names at this point, or at least immediately come to mind when Broker Shaker enters a conversation. This elite duo is the team behind the newly opened rooftop bar of Wynwood’s first hotel, and it’s the hospitality group’s most sophisticated yet. Following a soft launch during the whirlwind that was Art Basel in December, Higher Ground emerges on top of the cocktail scene in 2023 with revered Miami chef Brad Kilgore as a partner, and has since welcomed a diverse mix of artists, creatives, gallerists and cocktail devotees to its third-floor sanctuary.

“We have an elevated cocktail program and have the best partners in town: Chef Brad Kilgore and Arlo Hotels. The ambiance is magical and unlike any place in Wynwood,” Orta said in a press statement. “It represents what we and Bar Lab have grown into and how our tastes and approaches to mixology, operations and artistry have evolved.

Similar to Broken Shaker, the 3,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor playground complete with wicker chairs, swings and chaises makes for a coveted gathering space for group catch-ups in an unpretentious nightlife setting. Designed by Meyer Davis Studios and Miami firm MaD artistic, Higher Ground emulates a Sao Paulo rooftop with hand-painted details, lavish greenery sprouting around a statement Seagrape tree and a labyrinth of artfully-situated seating.

The outdoor bar flaunts 10 front-row seats to Bar Lab bartenders working their mixology magic—herbal elixirs and fresh pressed juices are signature staples in many of the Latin American-inspired cocktails on offer. An eight-seat bar awaits inside, with equally as eclectic seating options highlighted by pops of color and contrasting patterns. There’s also a billiard room and a private space for events and performances.

Christina Wiseman oversees the cocktail program as Bar Lab’s Global Beverage Director. Having grown her cocktail expertise over the span of two decades at Broken Shaker in Los Angeles and other California hot spots, Wiseman was honored as a finalist for “American Bartender of the Year” by Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and has been featured in Food & Wine, GQ and on a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When curating Higher Ground’s cocktail program, Wiseman hoped to transport imbibers to a different part of the world, namely Latin America, with bright and balanced drinks. Her favorite is the Door To The Jungle, made with Hendricks Gin, Rhinehall Apple Brandy, Empirical Symphony and Lulo (a South American orange), which she describes as simple but with many delicious layers.

With Chef Brad Kilgore helming the food menu in his return to Wynwood post-Alter, guests can expect the highest level of dining and imbibing at Higher Ground, as well as at Marygold’s downstairs. Fresh crudo, oysters, shrimp cocktail and beef tartare will be among the rotation of small plates, prepared with Kilgore’s edgy touch and intended to complement the beverage menu.

“At the core of all of our bars, they are all the same. We have the best staff and great music, food and cocktails,” Wiseman said. “I would say that this one is a little bit more elevated in the cocktail and food sense, but still always lots of good times to be had.”