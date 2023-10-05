Miami’s Medical District Is Getting A Significant Facelift

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Home & Real Estate Community

Miami’s health district, the second largest in the U.S., is about to get a major facelift—the kind that requires multiple phases to take full effect. Real estate investment firms Black Salmon and Allen Morris Company have partnered in a $1 billion project that expands the footprint of Miami’s medical district by 10% and further establishes the city as a major global destination across all economic sectors.

Designed by famed firm Arquitectonica and spanning seven acres between the highly visible Miami River and Florida State Road 836, Highland Park Miami will transform from an underutilized area in the Medical District to a master planned, walkable lifestyle community. This includes 1,000 residential units designed by Oppenheim Architecture, a 150-key hotel, 500,000 square feet of medical offices, open walkways and green spaces, plus wellness-oriented food and beverage and retail hubs.

Highland Park Miami will break ground after much due diligence, as the developers have been gathering intel by scouring medical districts of similar scale for the past decade, including Houston and Rochester’s renowned Mayo Clinic Health District. Miami’s largest hospital systems will now be surrounded by thoughtful amenities as part of a new neighborhood, creating a lifestyle destination for the massive community that frequents the district. The project already calls for preliminary site clearing later this year.