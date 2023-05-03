Hilary Hoffman's Cult-Favorite SOTO Method Arrives In Miami

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People Lifestyle

HILARY HOFFMAN BRINGS HER CULT-FAVORITE SOTO METHOD TO MIAMI.

Photo By Thea Traff

A former financier-turned-fitness guru, Hilary Hoffman turned her office woes into one of the East Coast’s most beloved fitness classes. After working as a trader at Goldman Sachs and struggling from the grueling hours of sitting at a desk, Hoffman realized her need for a class that sculpted lean lines, defined her core and solved her afterburn desire. Thus, she created SOTO Method, a ‘HIIT cardio meets Pilates’ format now available on Apple Subscription or in person at MODO Yoga in Sunset Harbour, as well as private booking. Just in time for summer vacation, Hoffman helps those looking to feel the burn and achieve desired results with this program in any amount of time, from only five to 45 minutes. With the abbreviated name deriving from “Sixty On. Ten On.”, SOTO Method does just that with a full body workout that fires up each muscle group with a 60-second isometric hold, sustaining that burn through a series of 10 movements. Channeling Hoffman’s motto, “Light it Up. Let it Burn. Keep Going.” is all the motivation you need to look and feel your best this season. 1935 West Ave, Miami Beach, @sotomethod

Photo By Josh Eskridge