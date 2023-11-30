The Art of Hip Hop Arrives In Miami During Art Week

Culture, Events, gallery, Art, Apple News,

THE ART OF HIP HOP IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION LAUNCHES DURING MIAMI ART WEEK 2023 TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP-HOP.

Jay and the Box, South Bronx, New York City, 1984; Fugees during the shooting of the “Vocab” video in East Harlem, New York City, 1993. PHOTO: BY RICKY FLORES

As Miami gears up to celebrate Art Week, one exhibit, in particular, is taking the city by storm, honoring the rich history and cultural significance of hip-hop’s visual creators. What was once a traveling pop-up, The Art of Hip Hop, will make its grand debut in Wynwood during Art Basel Miami 2023 in partnership with StockX. Created by Museum of Graffiti founders Allison Freidin & Alan Ket, the exhibition celebrates and emphasizes the importance and history of the photographers, album cover artists, graffiti writers and logo designers responsible for creating the visual identity of hip-hop as we know it today.

“We are thrilled to unveil The Art of Hip Hop, an exhibition that pays homage to the rich and vibrant history of Hip Hop culture and the remarkable visual creators who have been instrumental in shaping its identity,” shares Alan Ket, curator and co-founder of The Art of Hip Hop.

DJ Tony Tone at the Bronx River Projects during the Zulu Nation Anniversary PHOTO BY JOE CONZO, COURTESY OF THE ART OF HIP-HOP

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the permanent exhibition space offers programming that will continue far beyond its opening—touching on all four pillars of the music genre, including MC’ing, breakdancing, graffiti and DJing. Throughout the exhibit, guests can expect to see the work of famed hip-hop photographers like Martha Cooper, Jannette Beckham, Mike Miller and Henry Chalfant, alongside hip-hop album covers designed by Cey Adams, Slick, Eric Haze and Klaws. The immersive experience will also feature work from graffiti legends such as Doze Green, Kaves, Rammellzee and dozens more.

While rappers and DJs routinely absorb the limelight, this new concept emphasizes the importance of the visual elements of the genre.

Fugees during the shooting of the “Vocab” video in East Harlem, New York City, 1993. PHOTO BY LISA LEONE, COURTESY OF THE ART OF HIP-HOP

“Many people around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by placing an exclusive emphasis on only the music. However, hip-hop is a movement with great cultural contributors across many creative disciplines. Through this exhibition, we aim to celebrate the artistic brilliance and enduring impact of this movement,” Ket shares.

Within the space, guests can view original paintings on canvas and sculptures from the past five decades, and selected works will be available within the world-class gift shop. Dedicated to honoring this influential and cultural movement’s artistic brilliance and enduring impact, the space will also house limited-edition drops, signings and more.

Demonstrating the cultural power and synergy between music and art, Wynwood’s new spot shines a light on a new side of music. 299 NW 25th St., Miami @artofhiphop50