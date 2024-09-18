Where To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Miami

Culture, Food & Drink, food, Cocktails,

By: Melanie Pozo By: Melanie Pozo | | Culture, Food & Drink, food, Cocktails,

There is no better place to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month than the 305. Get lost in our city's cultural melting pot with these Latin dining destinations and celebrations.



Photo Courtesy: Ralacreations

Boia De

Co-owner of Michelin-starred Boia De, Luciana Giangrandi is paying homage to her Chilean roots through an annual Chilean Independence Day celebration. Serving traditional Chilean cuisine from empanadas de pino or clams a la parmesan, guests can enjoy these savory delights accompanied by an all-Chilean wine list. Bringing decadent flavors to the Magic City, you do not want to miss out on this vibrant celebration. 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami, @boiaderesturant

One K Miami

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, One K Miami is hosting a special pop-up event, “Sala de Despecho,” an unforgettable nightlife experience capturing the heart of Miami’s Mexican community. Every Wednesday and Thursday evening, guests can sing their hearts out while dining on One K Miami’s iconic tuna tar-tacos or sip on tequila-based cocktails. Rooted in Guadalajara tradition, “Sala de Despecho” is not just Karaoke; it is a cathartic release that celebrates the power of music. 1000 S Miami Ave., Miami, @onekmiami

Cafe La Trova

A Calle Ocho gem, Cafe La Trova, spotlights four Hispanic countries this month, celebrating the Latin influence on the classic cocktail world. Each week, Cafe La Trova’s renowned cantineros will serve a unique cocktail representing Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian and Cuban flavors. With each specialty cocktail purchase, $1 will be donated to the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. 971 SW 8th St., Miami, @cafelatrovamiami

Bakan and Koko

Group Bakan’s Bakan and Koko are showcasing Chile en Nogada, a limited-edition seasonal Mexican dish for Hispanic Heritage Month. A symbol of Mexican Independence, Chiles en Nogada’s green pepper, white walnut sauce, and red pomegranate seeds mirror the colors of the Mexican flag. Whether you’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Mexican Independence or kick off the fall season, this authentic nutty Mexican treat will leave a delicious impression on your taste buds. 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami, @bakanwynwood; 2856 Tigertail Ave., Miami, @kokobybakan

Serena Rooftop



Photo Courtesy: Moxy South Beach



Make sure to stop by Moxy Miami South Beach’s Serena this Hispanic Heritage Month. The rooftop bar and restaurant offers an Oaxacan and Mexico City experience. Known for its shareable Latin and Mexican cuisine and stellar cocktails, guests can enjoy signature plates of tacos, enchiladas, ceviches, quesadillas and more. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @serenarooftop

Third Annual Salsa Festival

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to salsa and InterContinental Miami’s Third Annual Salsa Festival. From Oct 4-6, guests can enjoy a three-day soiree paired with nonstop salsa dancing, dance workshops, rooftop yoga, pool parties and an exclusive concert. For ticket information, visit the website here. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, @interconmiami

1 Hotel

Bachata the night away at 1 Hotel South Beach’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. WATR, the hotel's premiere rooftop destination, offers breathtaking views while guests enjoy live music, unique Latin-inspired dishes and cocktails. Dine on a specialty menu featuring Spanish flair. The lively lobby bar Drift also hosts Havana Nights in collaboration with Bacardi, where guests can get lost in soulful Cuban rhythms and signature cocktails, taking a modern twist on Latin flavors. 2341 Collins Avenue Miami Beach @1hotel.southbeach



Vicky Bakery

Since 1972, Vicky Bakery has been the go-to spot for authentic Cuban delights from pastelitos, cafecitos and croquetas. Coming from a legacy of passionate bakers who migrated to Miami from Cuba, co-owner and daughter of founders Antonio and Gelasia Cao, Elizabeth Santiago, is keeping her parents’ dream alive, expanding the franchise to 25 stores across South Florida with plans to continue expansion. Explore and support your local Latin small business during your Hispanic Month celebrations this year. 860 SE 8th St, Hialeah @vickybakery