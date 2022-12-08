10 Holiday Nail Design Ideas For Christmas, Hanukkah And Festive Fun

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Style & Beauty

There’s nothing better than finishing off your holiday outfit with the perfect set of nails to match the mood. Nails are one of the easiest ways to express yourself with a little over-the-top flair, and why not bring some of the season's bright and merry decor to your fingertips?

You may be more of a natural nail person, or you may love the drama of a long acrylic. Whatever your fancy, these designs can be recreated at home or serve as festive inspiration for your trusted nail tech to execute.

Classic Colors With A Holiday Sparkle

Starting strong, we have the classic holiday color palette with a shimmery twist. These nails come to life in your favorite shades of green, red and nude with gorgeous flecks of sparkles to finish. The look can be done on a natural nail or acrylic, and are an easy design to master at home if you don’t have time to get to the salon.

Green Holiday Swirls

Following the trend of shimmer and shine, these green swirls are the holiday-season continuation of one of this year's most popular nail trends. The evergreen shade takes on a holiday feel with accents of white to make the look pop. Elevate the look with an iridescent top coat for a full and shiny nail.

Red Gems

If shimmer isn’t for you, the famous French tip can be adapted into a great holiday nail. This look uses red gems to bring your nails to life. If you’re doing this at home, all you need is your favorite apple red and some gems for the tips.

Sparkly Santa Nails

This look is for all the artists and steady-handed painters. Kick your red French tips up a notch with fluffy white details to create an adorable Santa hat design. You’lll need a skinny brush to outline the hat and create the white border, but you only need white and red to accomplish this look.

Snowflake Nails

The holidays may spark memories of snow days and sledding, so why not incorporate that into your nails? This snowflake look is great if you are looking for a neutral approach. The nail goes with any outfit you may choose during the season, and you can dress it up and down. You may want to ask a nail artist to help you out with this one, but it is perfect for your upcoming winter festivities.

Gingerbread Nails

Cookies and sweet treats are a staple of the holidays, specifically sugar cookies, gingerbread and snickerdoodles. This nail incorporates our favorite cookie of the season. From the shade to the little gingerbread design, this nail look is the ideal balance of neutral colors and whismical fun.

Blue Sparkle Swirl

With all the green and red that engulfts the holiday season, we wanna take a moment to shout out icy blues and whites. The blue sparkle swirl is a cool transition from the holiday to the new year, and it could be a great way to celebrate Hanukkah with a bit of festive fun. Similar to the green swirl, this one uses white to accent the blue and makes sure to add those sparkles to add extra style.

Present Nails

We can’t leave out our natural nail lovers! This design is simple but super fun for the holiday season. It uses a bright, forest green and oak brown for a woodsy finish. The matte top coat ties the look together. You may need to take your time on those ribbon lines, but it will be worth it when your nails are the belle of the ball.

Candy Cane Swirls

Of course, there had to be some variation of the candy cane in our list. This sweet treat fits perfectly with the swirl theme and is a great option for those who aren’t into the sparkles of the previous looks. This swirl is pulled together with the iconic, candy-red swirl and accented with a dark merlot.

Simple Stars

To wrap up the list, this design is a simple yet elegant idea. If you’re into the subtlety of the nude nail but want to add something holiday-esque, these stars are a great way to go. The design is easily dressed up and is a flawless transition nail.

