16 Dresses For The Holiday Season

The holidays are here and that means a flurry of invites that call for a closet full of looks. Never fear, as ModLux.Rent is here to fill your closet full of dresses so you can look and feel your best all season long. Pro tip? Load up your closet now so the looks keep coming and you are ready to roll.

THE FAMILY GATHERING

Whether it is your annual long lunch at the in-laws or your very first meet-the-parents moment, feeling chic yet comfortable is the key to dressing for family events. These dresses are just the thing to please both the kith and kin.

Who: ba&sh

What: Pally Dress in Brown

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: St. Roche

What: Sissy Mini Sweater Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Yigal Azrouel

What: Fringe Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: ba&sh

What: Gigi Dress in Red

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: LNA

What: Askel Rib Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

THE WORK PARTY

Bring glad tidings and cheer with these conservative, yet seasonal styles. These dresses express your sartorial smarts, with just the right punch of personality.

Who: The Kooples

What: Tonal Leopard Print Blazer Style Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: RtA Brand

What: Rachele Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Yigal Azrouel

What: Floral Embroidery Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Elbow Sleeve Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

A LITTLE RAZZLE DAZZLE

Holiday cocktail at the neighbors? Date night drinks and a seasonal show? Sometimes the occasion calls for some serious sparkle, and these little numbers are sure to make you feel merry and bright!

Who: Nicole Miller

What: Indigo Medallion Silk Mock Neck Mini Dress in Indigo

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Lace Mini Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Acler

What: Thuston Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Sachin & Babi

What: Daria Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Dress the Population

What: Elyse Dress In Tangelo Multi

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Eva Franco

What: Alder Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

HOW DOES IT WORK?

