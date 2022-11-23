16 Dresses For The Holiday Season

By The Editors By The Editors | November 23, 2022 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style fashion
The holidays are here and that means a flurry of invites that call for a closet full of looks. Never fear, as ModLux.Rent is here to fill your closet full of dresses so you can look and feel your best all season long. Pro tip? Load up your closet now so the looks keep coming and you are ready to roll.
Whether it is your annual long lunch at the in-laws or your very first meet-the-parents moment, feeling chic yet comfortable is the key to dressing for family events. These dresses are just the thing to please both the kith and kin.
Who: ba&sh
What: Pally Dress in Brown
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: St. Roche
What: Sissy Mini Sweater Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Yigal Azrouel
What: Fringe Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: ba&sh
What: Gigi Dress in Red
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: LNA
What: Askel Rib Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Bring glad tidings and cheer with these conservative, yet seasonal styles. These dresses express your sartorial smarts, with just the right punch of personality.
Who: The Kooples
What: Tonal Leopard Print Blazer Style Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: RtA Brand
What: Rachele Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Yigal Azrouel
What: Floral Embroidery Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Elbow Sleeve Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Holiday cocktail at the neighbors? Date night drinks and a seasonal show? Sometimes the occasion calls for some serious sparkle, and these little numbers are sure to make you feel merry and bright!
Who: Nicole Miller
What: Indigo Medallion Silk Mock Neck Mini Dress in Indigo
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Lace Mini Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Acler
What: Thuston Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Sachin & Babi
What: Daria Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Dress the Population
What: Elyse Dress In Tangelo Multi
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Eva Franco
What: Alder Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
--
HOW DOES IT WORK?
ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.
Photography by: