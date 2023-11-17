The 16 Best Holiday Events In Miami

Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Holiday, Local, Guides,

By: Charlotte Trattner | Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Holiday, Local, Guides,

The holiday season in Miami is in full swing. The Magic City exudes a certain kind of magic during this time of you. As snowbirds flock down south, visitors and locals can enjoy an array of festive holiday classics such as performances, parades, shows and more. Here are our top festivities to enjoy, bringing yuletide spirit to Miami.

Fairchild Tropical Garden’s The NightGarden

Starting in early November and running through December, Fairchild Tropical Garden is transforming its botanical flora and fauna into an ethereal escape. Celebrating its fifth year, the event illuminates the night with special effects and interactive displays, transforming the gardens into an illuminated wonderland. Walk through the gardens or enjoy various activities, food and drinks while enjoying an experience for all ages. 10901 Old Cutler Road Miami, Website

The Rink at The Loop

Nothing says the holidays like ice skating, and while Miami may not get physical snow, a rink is the perfect way to skate into the December holidays. This year, the Loop is once again creating its eco-friendly ice rink, bringing all the skating thrills to the seaside. Transforming Fort Lauderdale into a winter wonderland, guests can enjoy holiday activities, special performances and movies. 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Website

The Commodore Presents Cookies & Coquito Dec. 1-31

Celebrate the holiday season at The Commodore in collaboration with @chatchowtv’s Gio Gutierrez. Enjoy Coquito and Cookie’s special menu at The Commodore throughout December and savor this delicious time of the year. Elevate your holiday experience with this special experience offered daily. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami, Website

Smorgasburg Miami

Enjoy a food-filled holiday festivity at Smorgasbug Miami. Complete with a curated selection of vendors, guests can enjoy themed activities and specialty food. Running the weekend after Thanksgiving throughout December, Smorgasburg Miami will also hold a holiday market and donation drive. From picture-perfect opportunities, a turkey carving station and holiday shopping, Smorgasburg Miami is the perfect holiday destination. 2600 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, Website

Christmas Wonderland at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

Enter Pilo’s Tequila Garden’s winter wonderland throughout December. Complete with Christmas-themed cocktails in holiday cups, guests can enjoy themed nights, including an ugly sweater competition, a sexy Santa-con or the Naughty or Nice party sure to get you into the holiday spirit. 158 NW 24th St. Miami, Website

Frost Science’s Holiday-Themed Laser Show

Celebrate the holidays at Frost Science’s legendary laser show with holiday classics. The family-friendly event pairs laser visuals tied to specific displays such as The Nutcracker, Holiday Magic, rock out to the Beatles and more. Tickets to each show must be purchased separately. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

Festive Tree at The Miami Beach EDITION

Get into the holiday season at The Miami Beach EDITION. Debuting its annual Festive Tree, designed by the local sustainable artist Jenna Efrein, it draws inspiration from ocean life while amplifying Rescue A Reef’s efforts toward coral restoration. Unveiled on Dec. 10th, the 10-foot tree features repurposed glass ornaments from recycled glass donated by the restaurants at The Miami Beach EDITION. To commemorate the unveiling, Matador Bar will roll out a special holiday cocktail perfect for the holiday festivities. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami, Website

​​George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Miami City Ballet’s delightful The Nutcracker. On view at the Adrienne Arsht Center from Dec. 15-24th, capture the holiday spirit with this wonderland showcase. Experience a winter wonderland set against the backdrop of Tchaikovsky music, dazzling costumes and showstopping sets. This year, the Miami City Ballet is partnering with Spirit Airlines to create a one-of-a-kind experience for viewers. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

South Florida Symphony Orchestra at The Bal Harbour Shops

Take in the sounds of the winter season at Miami’s beautiful Bal Harbour Shops. Complete with a full orchestra, enjoy canapés and signature cocktails from Mokoto while finishing last-minute shopping—Dec. 14 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Bal Harbour Shops presents Cinema at the Shops

Few holiday festivities compare to a good Christmas movie, and Home Alone is a classic. Gather your friends and family for this showing, complete with movie essentials like popcorn from the shop’s vintage cart and sweet confectionery treats. Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Merrick Park’s 20th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Get into the holiday season with Merrick Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony. With special performances, guests can participate in this special event while families take their children to get a picture with Santa. Guests are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate in support of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Nov 16: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, Website

Paws Patio at InterContinental Miami

InterContinental Miami is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year and bringing puppies into the holiday spirit. Complete with a roster of winter wonderland activities, the Miami hotel is hosting its Ugly Sweater Paws Party. Encouraging participants to dress dogs in holiday-themed outfits for a chance to win prizes, guests can expect an array of human and animal-friendly treats. Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, Website

SkyLawn Cinema at InterContinental Miami

Nothing says the holidays like a cheerful Christmas movie. Get in the holiday spirit with InterContinental Miami’s special edition of SkyLawn Cinema, showing the beloved holiday movie Elf. Open to hotel guests and locals alike, enjoy a family-friendly night under the stars. Dec. 23 8 p.m. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, Website

Winter Wonderland Miami

Returning just in time for the holiday season, Lincoln Road once again welcomes its immersive winter wonderland. Complete with a picturesque holiday village ideal for shopping, delicious treats and entertainment, the family-friendly event is a dazzling experience for a joy-filled experience. 14700 Lincoln Blvd., Miami, Website

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Bringing visitors from around the world, this 12-mile parade is a one-of-a-kind experience. Complete with dazzling displays of illuminated boats of all sizes, the South Florida community can view the floats float. On view Dec. 16, guests can take in the procession, complete with music, decorations, entertainment and more. Website

POMP, SNOW, AND CIRQUEumstance

Experience an enchanting celebration at The Diplomate Beach Resort. Bringing the dazzle of Broadway to South Florida, the limited-time exclusive residency of POMP, SNOW, AND CIRQUEumstance showcases a cirque-inspired holiday spectacular like no other. Running from Dec. 22-30th, enjoy an interactive wonderland and immersive experience, complete with twinkling lights, festive decorations and photo-ops with storybook characters for majestic holiday cheer. 3555 S Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Website