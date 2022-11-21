The 6 Best Holiday Lights Displays In Miami

By Rob Vazquez By Rob Vazquez | | Lifestyle Holiday

HERE ARE THE BEST HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAYS TO VISIT IN MIAMI TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON.

Christmas Holiday Village at Bayfront Park

Bayfront Park in downtown Miami kicks off the holiday season by lighting things up with a grand display. Guests will be greeted with an assortment of entertainment options ranging from holiday shops for all your gift-buying needs, a festive skating rink, satiating food trucks and a space for four-legged holiday patrons at Santa Paws Dog Park. It all culminates with the electrifying unveiling of Bayfront Park’s sparkling Christmas tree, a 50-foot tall display standing as the centerpiece of Bayfront Marketplace’s yuletide popup Bayfront Holiday Village. 301 N Biscayne Blvd. Miami, @bayfrontparkmia

Nights of Lights at Pinecrest Gardens

The botanical foliage of Pinecrest Gardens will be adorned with countless holiday lights transforming itself into a tropical winter wonderland. The holiday light display is bigger than ever, adding additional sections to last year’s holiday labyrinth to create a spectacular garden of illumination. Sweeten up the evening with delectable bites and treat yourself to extra holiday cheer with a signature Pinecrest Gardens cocktail. Guest can even snuggle up with a wondrous story from Mrs. Claus. 11000 SW 57th Ave., Miami, @pinecrest_gardens

Zoo Lights Miami

Sink your teeth into the wild side with a joyful holiday visit to Zoo Miami’s Zoo Lights Miami. The zoo will boast more than one million dazzling lights, with a brand new 26-foot LED holiday tree showcased at the center of it all. Guests can participate in art and crafts, visit with the zoo’s many exotic animals, send letters to Santa and enjoy a steamy cup of hot cocoa and two yummy cookies with a purchase of the Zoo Lights Miami package. 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami, @zoomiami

Symphony in Lights at Gulfstream Park

After a full day of hunting down those last-minute holiday gifts, wind things down at Gulfstream Park’s Symphony in Lights. From Nov. 13 through New Year’s Eve, the entire property will radiate with more than a quarter-million miniature LED bulbs accentuated by symphonic holiday favorites. Set amongst the open-air atmosphere of Gulfstream Park, guests will be treated to a 10-minute light show at the top of each hour from 6PM to 11PM hosted by Emmy award-winning newscaster Calvin Hughes. 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, @gulfstreampark

Fort Lauderdale Winterfest Boat Parade

When it comes to the Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale, there’s only two criteria: can you put lights on it and can it float? If both answers are yes, chances are you will see it amongst the armada of decked-out holiday watercraft as they cruise the intracoastal. In its 50th year, the Boat Parade has become a South Florida staple as guests eagerly await the illumination of Fort Lauderdale’s scenic waterways. Intracoastal Waterway from Fort Lauderdale to Pompano Beach, @winterfestboatparade

Riverside Holiday Village at the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami transforms from a trendy downtown hot spot to a holiday festival in a carnival-like scene. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of elegant dishes and beverages from a variety of shops as oversized holiday decorations dominate the skyline. Viewers will be enamored by 500,000 lights as they dance to festive tunes from 4PM to late night hours. 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, @wharfmiami