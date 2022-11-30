23 Looks To Get You Through The Holiday Season

By The Editors By The Editors | November 30, 2022 | Style & Beauty
Dashing through the snow, in a one-headlight cab...
O'er the streets you go, honking all the way!
Outfit is on point, making spirits bright...
What fun it is to hit the town when you get that outfit right!
From caroling to carousing with colleagues, 'tis the season to make merry at holiday gatherings. Just in the nick of time, we curated chic and cheerful outfits to make getting dressed jolly indeed.
More of a dresses-only kind of a gal? Click HERE for our holiday dress edit.
Don't forget date night! These looks will surely bring some holiday cheer and glad tidings for your special someone.
Who: Cami NYC
What: Jackie Cami
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Cami NYC
What: Clari Charmeuse Cami
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: RtA Brand
What: Cheyenne Skirt
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Acler
What: Highfield Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Velvet Jogger Pants
Where: ModLux.Rent
The key to curating your caroling look? Something snuggly and warm, yet still stylish. These perfect pairings are sure to fit the bill when the weather outside is frightful.
Who: Vince
What: Brushed Cross Front Pullover In Dark Hollyhock
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Vince
What: Velour Square Neck Long Sleeve in Black
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: St. Roche
What: Juniper Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: LNA
What: Micah Top
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Side Detail Pant
Where: ModLux.Rent
Racing around town from house to house? Perfect for making the rounds opt for one of these easy, cube-to-cocktails looks that can work anywhere.
Who: Karina Grimaldi
What: Benjamin Jumpsuit
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Elbow Sleeve Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Scotch and Soda W
What: Double-Breasted Pattern Blazer in Combo G
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Scotch and Soda W
What: Lowry Slim-Fit Print Trousers in Combo G
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Keepsake
What: Constellation Blazer
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Keepsake
What: Constellation Pant
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Yigal Azrouel
What: Fringe Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Cleobella
What: Everly Mini Dress
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Nicole Miller
What: Paisley Velveteen Blazer in Burgundy
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Nicole Miller
What: Paisley Velveteen Bell Bottom Pant in Burgundy
Where: ModLux.Rent
Staying in doesn't mean you need to scrimp on style. These outfits are just the thing when the evening calls for a holiday flick at home!
Who: ASTR
What: Nicola Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: French Connection
What: Jacqueline Cable Knit Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Kooples
What: Sport Stripe Pant
Where: ModLux.Rent
--
HOW DOES IT WORK?
ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.
Photography by: