23 Looks To Get You Through The Holiday Season

By The Editors By The Editors | November 30, 2022 | Style & Beauty

Dashing through the snow, in a one-headlight cab...

O'er the streets you go, honking all the way!

Outfit is on point, making spirits bright...

What fun it is to hit the town when you get that outfit right!

From caroling to carousing with colleagues, 'tis the season to make merry at holiday gatherings. Just in the nick of time, we curated chic and cheerful outfits to make getting dressed jolly indeed.

UNDER THE MISTLETOE

Don't forget date night! These looks will surely bring some holiday cheer and glad tidings for your special someone.

Who: Cami NYC

What: Jackie Cami

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Cami NYC

What: Clari Charmeuse Cami

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: RtA Brand

What: Cheyenne Skirt

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Acler

What: Highfield Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Velvet Jogger Pants

Where: ModLux.Rent

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

The key to curating your caroling look? Something snuggly and warm, yet still stylish. These perfect pairings are sure to fit the bill when the weather outside is frightful.

Who: Vince

What: Brushed Cross Front Pullover In Dark Hollyhock

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Vince

What: Velour Square Neck Long Sleeve in Black

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: St. Roche

What: Juniper Sweater

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: LNA

What: Micah Top

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Side Detail Pant

Where: ModLux.Rent

SLEIGH ALL DAY

Racing around town from house to house? Perfect for making the rounds opt for one of these easy, cube-to-cocktails looks that can work anywhere.

Who: Karina Grimaldi

What: Benjamin Jumpsuit

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Elbow Sleeve Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Scotch and Soda W

What: Double-Breasted Pattern Blazer in Combo G

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Scotch and Soda W

What: Lowry Slim-Fit Print Trousers in Combo G

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Keepsake

What: Constellation Blazer

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Keepsake

What: Constellation Pant

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Yigal Azrouel

What: Fringe Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Cleobella

What: Everly Mini Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Nicole Miller

What: Paisley Velveteen Blazer in Burgundy

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Nicole Miller

What: Paisley Velveteen Bell Bottom Pant in Burgundy

Where: ModLux.Rent

SILENT NIGHT

Staying in doesn't mean you need to scrimp on style. These outfits are just the thing when the evening calls for a holiday flick at home!

Who: ASTR

What: Nicola Sweater

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: French Connection

What: Jacqueline Cable Knit Sweater

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Kooples

What: Sport Stripe Pant

Where: ModLux.Rent

HOW DOES IT WORK?

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.


