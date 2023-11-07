Discover Home Spirit's Innovative Miami Showroom

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

HOME SPIRIT INVITES CUSTOMERS INTO A STATE OF SERENITY WITH ITS NEW SHOWROOM.



Home Spirit’s furnishings are eco-friendly and versatile, as they allow the customers to individualize each piece to their liking. PHOTO BY GABRIEL VOLPI

Centered on creation and innovation, Home Spirit excels in savvy and contemporary designs. Made in France, the team behind the eco-friendly brand prides itself on being a family business spanning over five decades. Specializing in designing and manufacturing high-end sofas, chairs and armchairs, the eco-responsible brand brings a French approach to Miami’s market. With each elegant piece rooted in simplicity and ease, Home Spirit’s first U.S. showroom elegantly displays the brand’s redeemed signature, offering its clients the opportunity to create their own iconic design through customization. From selecting the shade, the fabric, the size and the comfiness, Home Spirits’ individualized approach perfectly reflects the client’s personalized style. Showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and designs, the brand’s extensive lineup of home furnishings helps bring serenity and personalization into your home. 490 NW S River Drive, Miami, @homespiritusa