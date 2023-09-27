Hot Market: Dallas, Texas

By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

From the tranquil outdoor oasis to the latest smart home technology, this North Texas estate represents some of the most sought-after trends in luxury real estate right now.

Situated in one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Dallas, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom Lakewood home is the epitome of what’s trending in luxury real estate. In a place where almost 12 months of the year are spent outside, outdoor amenities are crucial, and this home delivers. From its spacious patio and pool to its lush backyard full of walking paths and serene seating areas, the Halverson Home provides a spa-like escape right on the property.

Hot Trend: Maximize Views

One popular design choice that provides a perfect view of the property’s lush backyard is iron-framed glass windows and doors. According to listing agent and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist, Susan Sine, this style of window is hot in luxury homes right now – coveted by homebuyers who favor sleeker looks and clean lines. Distributed throughout the Halverson Home, these windows and doors bring the outdoor views into the modern interiors.

Hot Trend: Smart Home Features

Another trend that is continuously on the rise in luxury real estate is the use of smart home technology. The Halverson Home exemplifies this with one device that can control everything, including shades, lighting, temperature, security and more. From entertaining to safety, these smart home features make daily life more seamless.

Hot Trend: Multi-Use Spaces

Luxury buyers are looking to get the absolute most out of the space in their homes. Sine sees this trend playing out in the way homeowners are amping up well-crafted spaces that can serve multiple purposes. The laundry room in the Halverson Home is the perfect example of this. Flooded with natural light and thoughtfully designed, the space also functions as an aesthetically pleasing office.

