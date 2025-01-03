11 Resorts To Vacation At Like A Bachelor Nation Contestant

Lifestyle, Travel, Television,

Looking for your true love or not, the resorts Bachelor Nation take over are alluring. And lucky for us, you don’t need to be on a mission to nab a rose to visit. Who needs the drama anyway? From the California desert to Europe’s Nordic lands, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have offered an inside look at some of the most lavish destinations around the world— many right here in the United States. For your next vacation, consider relaxing at one of these Bachelor Nation-vetted spots. You surely won’t be disappointed when it comes time to unwind, and maybe you’ll just happen to fall in love along the way.

Fairmont Orchid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Orchid, Hawai’i (@fairmontorchid)

Website/ 1 N Kaniku Dr 96743

With unending views of Pauoa Bay, Fairmont Orchid enchants both for reality television and real-life vacation. The Hawaiin resort led season 21 bachelorette Jenn Tran to a proposal, proving the property’s inherent romance. You can foster your own luxury adventure by booking the hotel’s fantasy suite retreat offer or presidential suite romance package, alongside the Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Circle of Fire Volcano Tour, Big Island Jeep Lunch Tour, Night Manta Ray Snorkel Tour and an intimate dinner at Kilohana Garden.

InterContinental Malta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental Malta (@icmalta)

Website/ St Julian's, Malta

For a Mediterranean excursion, consider the InterContinental Malta where season 28 bachelor Joey Graziadei traversed his largest group date. Minutes from picturesque St. George’s Bay, this five-star hotel elevates your Southern Europe adventure with access to the Malta Royal Gold Club, a private beach club, a 19th-floor rooftop pool overlooking the island and sea and six on-site restaurants, including the seaside Lubelli Neapolitan Pizzeria.

Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renaissance Esmeralda (@renaissanceesmeralda)

Website/ 44400 Indian Wells Ln 92210

Featured in The Bachelorette season 18, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa is an ideal option for guest looking to relax and play. Hit the 24/7 gym before relaxing in a cabana by the sandy beach pool. In the evening, take in a sunset with views of the Santa Rosa Mountain foothills from your modernized, mid-century-styled suite.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort And Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyatt Regency Tamaya (@hyattregencytamaya)

Website/ 1300 Tuyuna Trail 87004

Bachelorette Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes may have split, but that doesn’t mean their stay in New Mexico wasn’t invigorating. Touch down between the Sandia Mountains and Rio Grande River for a getaway to the ancient lands of the Tamayame people. Rich in history and culture, your stay at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort And Spa will be soul-reviving and full of Southwestern adventures.

Nemacolin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nemacolin (@nemacolin)

Website/ 1001 Lafayette Dr 15437

Who says you need to be under the desert sun for vacation? As we saw in Bachelor Matt James’ season, Pennsylvania is an ideal vacay destination. The luxury Nemacolin Resort denotes itself as a four-season playground with 2,000 acres of diverse loding and an array of 5-star dining outlets. Dedicate your day to a wine cellar tour or the Woodlands Spa and Salon. Looking to unleash some energy? Hit the ropes course or opt for indoor axe throwing.

La Quinta Resort & Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Quinta Resort & Club (@laquintaresort)

Website/ 49-499 Eisenhower Dr 92253

Bachelorette history was made when Clare Crawley and Dale Moss abruptly became engaged early on in Season 16. Perhaps a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity is also in store for you at this Waldorf Astoria Resort? The La Quinta Resort & Club is a true oasis with its offering of private casitas and suites. In addition to its premier golf course, restaurants and pool, the resort is a Christmas time gem. Chestnut roasting, yuletide cocktails, glittering lights, the annual tree lighting and festive decor bring to life the holiday spirit.

Newport Harbor Island Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@wildlilyeventplanning)

Website/ 1 Goat Island Rd 02840

Vacation New England style at the resort Hannah Brown set up in to find her man. Formerly Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina, Newport Harbor Island Resort offers unbeatable seaside views, in addition to its indoor and outdoor pools and seaside spa.

The Mulia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mulia Bali (@themuliabali)

Website/ Bali, Indonesia

Like any good bachelor season, this list had to set its sights internationally. Why wait until the end of your journey for love to fly around the world when you could just go now? Plan a trip to the Mulia Resort in Bali for a luxury beachfront retreat that overlooks the majestic Indian Ocean and offers a gorgeous infinity pool. You won’t have to lift a finger with their personalized butler service and award-winning spa.

Shangri-La Chiang Mai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@shangrilacm)

Website/ Chiang Ma, Thailand

As Bachelor Nation can attest, this Thailand resort is pure fantasy. Surrounded by the country’s northern mountain ranges, Shangri-La Chiang Mai boasts the largest pool in the city and is adjacent to the culturally rich Thai Lanna, which includes easy access to the Night Bazaar and Old City.

Vidanta Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidanta Resorts (@vidanta)

Website/ Nayarit, Mexico

We all know Bachelor in Paradise is the most fun interaction of the franchise, so might as well take a cue from the show and find your own adventure in Mexico. At Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta’s Grand Luxxe resort, guests can take in the breathtaking bluffs of the Amec River or settle into the jacuzzi to gaze at the Bay of Banderas. Whether you opt for a posh loft or palatial suite, Vidanta promises a luxurious stay from start to finish.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort (@kakslauttanen_arctic_resort)

Website/ Saariselkä, Finland

Vacation means finding serenity, and what better way to achieve that than experiencing the Northern Lights? Bachelor Nick Viall made some tough decisions toward the end of his season in Finland, but your visit to this Arctic Resort will be anything but difficult. Here guests immerse themselves in glass igloos for an unforgettable arctic wilderness experience. If you’re looking for something more private, choose one of their cozy log cabins for an enchanting, snowy hideaway.

