How Eric Paskin Instills Hope in People Struggling with Addiction

Being a slave to addiction is a miserable existence, it blinds people from the beauty of the world, and robs them of their true potential. The Covid-19 pandemic makes it even harder for addicts to get sober, as it gives them the perfect excuse to use. Addiction has been a hot topic in the past several years, evidenced by the Opioid epidemic, as well as numerous legislation that has passed to limit the prescription of opioids to only the most serious conditions. Addiction destroys families, ruins communities, and takes lives- if it is not dealt with timely, and properly.

Entrepreneur Eric Paskin is looking to solve the problem of addition with his treatment facility, the Restore Health and Wellness Center. Paskin was a former addict himself, so he knows all the necessary methods to help even the life-long addict attain sobriety. His facility has a number of treatment therapies, both traditional and alternative methods. The staff are all professionally trained treatment counselors that share Paskin’s passion to help addicts get sober. The center has a detox program to cleanse the patients from all prior substances, giving them a clear mind to focus on therapy and tasks that will help them learn to live life in a completely different manner, one that will alleviate their urges to use.

The Restore Health and Wellness Center treats everything from alcohol and drug addiction, to behavioral addiction and co-occuring disorders. They have a diverse regimen of alternative therapies specifically tailored for each individual, ranging from: art therapy, chiropractic care, exercise therapy, meditation, nutritional therapy, pain management, various wellness programs, as well as yoga therapy. They are very effective in utilizing traditional therapy, like: diagnosis evaluations, intervention services, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, dual diagnosis treatment, relapse prevention, addiction counseling, the 12-step program, moral reconation therapy, smart recovery, women’s therapy, LGBT therapy, and community involvement. Often times an addict has a deeply rooted event, reason, or trauma from the past that causes them to use, once identified, the road to recovery becomes much easier. The Restore Health and Wellness Center has a dedicated team of professionals to help patients identify such an occurrence through their program, creating hope for a prosperous and sober future.

Paskin believes that a patient must work hard to achieve sobriety, working through the daily motions of the program to become a new person. He urges addicts not to give in to the shame or embarrassment addicts feel that comes with their use, and that seeking help is a courageous first step on the road to recovery. Paskin continues to instill belief in addicts that sobriety is possible, his past and ability to connect with people is critical in the success of his treatment facility. Paskin is proof that achieving and maintaining sobriety can take individuals to heights that were previously thought to be impossible.