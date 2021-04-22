How Gavin Mayo Took TikTok and The Stock Market by Storm

| April 22, 2021 | Sponsored Post

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased popularity of online communities. The restriction of movements and gatherings has made the world adjust to new ways of communication using social media platforms. The business community has been trying to familiarize itself with the online communities where they can interact and hang out with each other. Social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Discord, TikTok, etc have become more popular. These platforms provide businessmen and investors the ability to share ideas with like-minded people. The amalgamation of various innovative ideas arising through interactions on various social platforms has been nothing short of remarkable.

Gavin Mayo is one young brilliant stock market fanatic who has taken advantage of the social media platforms, particularly TikTok. He is a self-taught stock exchange investor who developed a love and passion for stocks at the age of 13. Now, a 19-year-old college athlete, Gavin has taken full advantage of TikTok as a tool to teach and educate others on finance and stocks. He currently has over 250K followers on his TikTok account, with a record 100,000 followers within his first two months. His journey to gaining a large following was not easy. He was ensuring that he posted 4-6 posts a day including going live almost daily to connect with his followers.

Gavin was focused on winning a scholarship to compete at a high-level Division 1 school for swimming. He eventually made it to the University of North Carolina. However, being a college athlete, it was hard to find time to learn about stocks and be involved in the stock market. He knew stocks were something he would pursue in life but did not have the time to commit fully to stocks. He tried as much as he could to trade and learn, but it wasn't easy. The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of free time to focus on stocks. Gavin buckled down and started making a lot of money trading stocks.

His desire to share his success and teach others about stocks led him to turn to TikTok. His ability to connect personally with his followers while offering the best education to them has seen him take over the stock market and TikTok by storm. He offers 15+ educational documents with follow-up videos on top of everything he teaches, something that has seen him gain a massive social media following. He is very active on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

At present, Gavin runs one of the most popular stock discords, teaching people about stocks. Together with his friend, Ali Saghi, he created a stock discord. He also started Luxury Equities with a mission to help investors turn their equities into luxuries. For the past two months, Gavin has been working tirelessly on Luxury Equities and spends his time writing academic documents, trading stocks, and engaging with his staff. Though a challenging venture, he views Luxury Equities as the next big household thing for investors. Gavin has big goals in life and plans on starting a hedge fund sometime in the future.