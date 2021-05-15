How Philip Scheinfeld Led his Compass Team to Success in Miami and New York

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | People

While there are many hard-working and talented agents servicing the luxury real estate market, Philip Scheinfeld, founder of the Philip Scheinfeld Team at Compass, has been able to separate himself from the pack.

Scheinfeld’s accomplishments in New York coupled with his recent, and successful, expansion to the Greater Miami Area is indicative of his ability to authentically connect with various neighborhoods -- from Miami luxury condos with ocean and downtown views & beachfront Miami mansions to unique Greenwich Village townhouses & exclusive Fifth Ave Co-ops.

Scheinfeld’s multifaceted success across various aspects of both the New York and the Miami markets is no accident. While Scheinfeld understands market trends and where to find deals in the cities he operates in, his secret is that he goes above and beyond what other luxury brokers are willing to do -- with the ‘little’ as well as the ‘big’ things.

Most importantly, Scheinfeld understands the difference between knowing inventory and having a sincere love for the neighborhoods one sells in. In order to be a successful agent at any level, especially for the luxury market, one needs to have a commanding knowledge of the different types of inventory, the pros and cons to each neighborhood, as well as understand overall market and specific buyer trends. Scheinfeld is one of the best in the business when it comes to this, however, as a native New Yorker, the city’s lifestyle is an essential part of Scheinfeld’s DNA in a way that you just can’t replicate or fake.

Due to his love for the city and his work ethic, Scheinfeld has successfully ingrained himself in every street corner of each neighborhood he works in. This allows him to authentically sell luxury listings in any part of the city in a way that regular brokers who simply know market trends cannot. Scheinfeld’s unique differentiator allows him to go beyond the value of the listing itself by curating and evoking a desirable lifestyle, emanating effortlessly and consistently out of all the marketing material and during each and every showing.

Further, due to Scheinfeld’s extensive network of attorneys, architects, designers, electricians, plumbers, painters, movers et cetera, the young broker is able to expertly facilitate solutions to any unforeseen hurdles that may potentially hold up or void a deal. Scheinfeld’s ability to fix problems before they have a chance to manifest is another reason why he makes lifelong clients out of every deal, as well as why has a higher closing rate than the competition.

Scheinfeld has been able to find early success with his expansion to Miami precisely because he is bringing the philosophy that made him successful in his hometown of New York to the Miami Area. Further, Scheinfeld brilliantly timed this expansion with the Greater Miami and South Florida Area’s recent real estate renaissance.

As a testament to his success, Scheinfeld and his team have not only brokered over $20 million worth of deals closed and currently pending in Miami since expanding to the area, they have also already brokered $56 million in sales in just the first quarter of this year between New York and Miami.

Scheinfeld’s team is quickly making a name for themselves in the Miami area with around $75 million worth of luxury listings in the city already. One of Scheinfeld’s more noteworthy listings is his 4 bed 5.5 bath condominium unit at Ritz Carlton in Sunny Isles boasting 270 degree panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beach and the downtown Miami skyline.

With over $300 million in sales since the inception of his Compass team, Scheinfeld has no plans on slowing down.