3 Step-By-Step Barbiecore Nail Designs For A Perfectly Pink Look

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

After nearly a year of hype, the long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters, and the world has been thoroughly pink-a-fied in preparation.

If you’re planning to hit the show dressed in head-to-toe Barbiecore, that includes your nails. Thankfully, the nail artists at Bellacures have brought us three Barbie-ready nail designs easy enough to recreate at home before hitting the streets. Of course, you’re welcome to ask the Bellacure professionals to recreate these looks for you and get the full pampered experience if you live in the southern California and Dallas areas where Bellacures counts numerous locations.

See also: 10 Barbiecore Fashion Collections That Prove Life In Plastic Is Fantastic

Wherever you are in the world, try these Barbie pink looks on your nails and enjoy the cinematic sensation of the summer.

Pink Metalic Tips

Note: This look requires pink nail foil.

To achieve this #Barbiecore nail look, begin by completing your cuticle care and filing your nails to your desired shape. Pictured above is a short square nail with rounded edges. Next, prime your nails to make sure they are free of any oils and debris in preparation for your gel base coat. Once this is done, proceed with applying a clear gel base coat evenly to the entirety of the nail bed, and cure.

Once this is done, apply a gel nail glue from the mids to the tips of your nails. This application does not have to be perfect, as you are going for a slightly messier foil process. Once the glue is tacky, apply your pink metallic foils to the edge of your nails, and press down to adhere.

After you’ve secured all your foils, finish off the nail with a clear gel topcoat, and cure. Finish off by applying acetone to remove any stickiness from the top layer of your nails and apply some cuticle oil for the hydrated pink mani of your dreams!

Pink Gradient Frenchies

For the perfect #Barbiecore mani, always begin by completing your cuticle care and filing your nails to your desired shape. Once this is complete, apply two coats of your favorite sheer nude polish to the nail bed. For the best result, apply evenly and allow dry time in between each coat of polish.

Next with a thin line brush, we are going to do some nearly straight-line Frenchies! Taking your lightest pale pink shade, apply this to the very tips of your nails with the slightest curve at the bottom. Try to be as precise as possible when completing this step to avoid having to fix or remove any of your previous polish work.

Clean your brush between shades and repeat this process twice more with your next two shades of pink, moving down the nail bed a little more between each shade. Finish off with a clear coat and some cuticle oil for maximum shine!

Frosted Pink With Polka Dots

Begin by completing your cuticle care and shaping each of your nails into your desired shape. Next, we can hop into polish and apply two even coats of your favorite bright pink shade. Once again, for the best application results apply each coat evenly to the nail bed, and allow time to dry between each coat of polish.

Once your pink polish has dried, take any white polish on your nail dotting tool, and dot evenly onto the nail bed. Depending on your preference, you can make some of these polka dots bigger or smaller to add a little dimension to the look. Top your nails off with your favorite clear coat and some cuticle oil, and you are good to go!

Looking for more ways to Barbie-fy your summer? Check out these high-end Barbie collaborations from the fashion world—but why stop there? Take Barbie with you all-year long with our guide to wearing Barbiecore in the fall.