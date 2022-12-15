By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Travel Style & Beauty fashion

Let’s face it; no one enjoys the part of traveling that includes packing for a trip and trekking through the airport to make it to the gate in time after security took a million years—especially during the chaotic holiday season. Not to mention the host of nuisances that can inevitably arise during any airport experience, making that beach vacation in Cabo even more needed than before. While you can’t control what happens at the airport, you can arrive prepared at the very least with a fashionable and functional suitcase, a chic and comfy loungewear set and hydrating skincare in tow. Read on for our top pick in each category, ensuring that you walk off the plane ready to unlock vacation mode.

Travel Bag

If you’re looking to invest in durable luggage from a luxury brand, we highly suggest Tumi. Their 19 Degree Aluminum line is on the pricey side, but that’s the cost that comes with an aluminum hard-shell by Tumi. It’s sleek, expandable and boasts a smooth-operating retractable handle and four dual-spinning wheels that glide effortlessly. The interior includes a hanger bracket, three zip pockets to keep your clothing secure, a zip divider and vintage destination stickers. Those luxury collectibles tucked inside need extra protection, and the two TSA-integrated combination locks will do just that. You can even go the extra mile and add a monogram for good measure.

Lounge Set

The year is 2022 and sweats have never looked so chic. Dresses and heels in the airport can certainly slay, but why opt for something uncomfortable when a loungewear set from Alo Yoga is just as trendy? The street-ready Muse Sweatpant & Hoodie Set comes in a brushed rib fabric and is functional in both warm and cold climates due to its light nature—just layer a trench over it and you’re good to go.

If you’re going on a ski vacation to Aspen, the Accolade Hoodie & Straight Leg Sweatpant Set is for you. Slightly oversized and pegged as “one big hug,” the diagonal French terry Accolade duo lets loose in all the right places and exudes that effortless cool girl look.

In-Flight Skincare

Cabin air is notoriously drying, so we recommend countering that effect by moisturizing in-flight. There’s nothing worse than finally setting up your towel at the pool, only to realize your skin is cracking and that’s before sun exposure. The 2% Hyaluronic Acid by The Ordinary is your best friend on the flight, hydrating all skin types and helping to lock in moisture when it’s scarce to begin with. Make sure you apply it on freshly cleansed skin (a trip to the airport bathroom might be necessary pre-flight).

Layer Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream on top, made with squalane, glycerin and glacial glycoprotein that work to restore and protect your skin’s barrier. It’s fragrance free and light-textured, so your skin won’t experience that dreadful clogged feeling. And of course, consume plenty of water before, during and after your flight to glow from within.