How To Be A Tequila Connoisseur

When it comes to matters of taste, simplicity is best.

The rule of thumb has a wide application of use, but here we are invoking it for spirits.

Maestro Dobel Tequila recently debuted an atelier limited edition series of extra añejo tequilas in hand-painted bottles. Paying tribute to Mexican craftsmen and techniques, the special release calls for intentional savoring.

In other words, Maestro Dobel Atelier tequila is best consumed neat.

Twice distilled in copper pot stills, the tequila is then aged in American and French oaks barrels for at least three years. The resulting Jalisco-crafted spirit is a brilliant amber brown and features aroma notes of dried fruit, pineapple, apple, butter, prune and cinnamon and taste profiles of charred oak, caramel and vanilla.

Called Charreria, the inaugural collection is inspired by the embroidery of the traditional suits worn by Mexican horse riders (charros) and includes five different patterns. The bottles are painted using the same technique used to decorate alebrijes, which are small figurines of fantastical creatures from Oaxaca often seen on ofrendas for Día de Los Muertos and meant to guide souls on their journey to the afterlife.

In art and tequila, Maestro Dobel Atelier is a premier choice, and master distiller Alex Coronado wants to make sure you’re consuming it to most efficiently appreciate its complexity. Read on for his advice on how to become an expert tequila connoisseur.

What is the best kind of glass to enjoy this in and why?

Maestro Dobel Atelier is an extra añejo tequila, and so it is best to enjoy this in flutes that are shaped specifically for tequila, such as the Riedel Bar Tequila glasses that allow you to enjoy aromas and flavors and keep a smooth and deep finish on the palate. Alternatively, a champagne or rocks glass will work.

Why is it best to not pour over ice?

Maestro Dobel Atelier tequila is an extra añejo, which means it has been aged in both American and French oak barrels for a minimum of three years, during which the aromas and flavor characteristics develop in the tequila as a brilliant amber brown color. This process makes the tequila so special and rich in flavor that adding ice would dilute the delicate flavors of charred oak, caramel and vanilla, as well as agave and fruit, which leave an exceptionally smooth

aftertaste. If you do want to enjoy it with ice, we suggest one large ice cube, which keeps the tequila chilled, but doesn’t melt as quickly.

Any pro tips for enjoying tequila neat for beginners?

If you’re looking to become a tequila connoisseur or just gain an appreciation for the spirit, it’s important to really experience all the complex and varied flavors of the liquid. When trying a new tequila, you should smell first and then sip, repeating as necessary to understand all the flavors. We don’t shoot aged tequilas, but rather sip just like a whiskey or cognac.

When is this best served?

Tequila is a very versatile spirit that can be enjoyed at different times. Maestro Dobel Atelier is best enjoyed after dinner, due to the tequila’s sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit.