How To Enjoy Wellness And The Biltmore Life...Everyday

The national historic landmark resort invites you to refresh and live the Biltmore way.

Have you’ve been thinking about making some lifestyle changes? Well, if you have, look no further. The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of the City Beautiful, features a plethora of wellness offerings and amenities to its members and guests so that they can refresh their senses and live The Biltmore life every day.

The world has changed and now more than ever wellness and health is as much as a priority as ever. For that reason, the resort’s spa and fitness team are now offering new wellness experiences. They are on a mission to guide members and guests to make healthy lifestyle choices and get on a path to living life renewed….the Biltmore way.

“After a year of challenges with health being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, our members and guests want a change of pace – a safe place of respite with wellness offerings, and we offer that every day,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director at the Biltmore Hotel. “The Biltmore is a magical place where you can start paving a path to feeling well and appreciating the beauty in all things.”

From rejuvenating, refreshing experiences to high-energy workouts, including new outdoor fitness and yoga classes, to the latest treatments in spa (including the Venus Machine skin firming regimen), the Biltmore offers an array of amenities and options to choose from.

The Biltmore offers a robust selection of mindful wellness activities including the recently launched Moonlight Yoga program - where members and guests can reserve a space in the Biltmore’s courtyard for yoga on full moon nights. Instructed by leading yoga experts, the program reinvigorates participants in an open outdoor setting by taking them through multiple yoga positions and exercises. Another treatment of note now available in the spa, is the energy work and Chakra healing treatment, which delivers a mindful journey for all to enjoy.

New outdoor fitness offerings at the Biltmore include body sculpting and boot camps made to get in shape through high intensity and strength training. No doubt when members finish boot camps, they will feel ready to take on just about any challenge. For those looking for less demanding workouts, fitness walks and aqua classes are the perfect fit. Members of these classes get enjoy the beautiful scenery of the resort and lush landscapes of the surrounding property while instructors provide guidance through a path of steady, aerobic walking or experience toning and building with zero impact in the iconic Biltmore pool.

The Biltmore’s spacious 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Technogym Fitness Center provides an environment where members and guests can also engage in varied fitness programs safely, either self-directed or via classes (respecting social distancing). The center has been ranked as one of the 10 best hotel fitness centers in the U.S. by Men’s Fitness magazine.

And situated on the seventh floor with panoramic views of the city, the elegant Biltmore Spa is a 12,000-square-foot sanctuary for personal peace and tranquility. It is the perfect place to escape the everyday rush and rejuvenate the mind and body. The spa offers an extensive selection of traditional and pioneering treatments, including massage therapy modalities, facial treatments to suit all skin types and needs, therapeutic body scrubs and wraps, and signature ritual journeys. From Therapeutic Deep Tissue massages to Anti-Aging Facials and Organic Seaweed Wraps, The Biltmore’s vision of a luxurious wellness experience encompasses all aspects of life.

Membership benefits of The Biltmore, include access to the property’s renowned golf course and state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as hotel discounts. Memberships allow guests and local visitors to take advantage of the historic hotel’s amenities and facilities year-round.

“As a luxury resort, we aim to satisfy patrons’ desires to live an active and healthy lifestyle (in a serene place) and these exclusive memberships were developed specifically for those who want luxurious wellness offerings and frequent our facilities throughout the year,” added Kammerer. “We are always happy to offer these benefits and to serve the needs of our loyal and discerning guests.”

About The Biltmore Hotel

Recently renovated and graced with effortless beauty and sophistication, the Biltmore Hotel is a National Historic Landmark located in the exclusive Coral Gables area with close proximity to Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The 271-room resort includes 174 suites and features Mediterranean architecture with classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences spread over 150 acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71-par championship golf course; tennis courts; the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas; a European spa; and a renowned fitness center. The hotel’s dining destinations include the award winning Fontana, a traditional Italian restaurant surrounding the Biltmore lush courtyard and fountain; the poolside Cascade and the 19th Hole golf-centric restaurant. The Biltmore is one of South Florida’s ideal sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings & public policy conferences, and is an extraordinary wedding destination. The Biltmore is also a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information or to make reservations, please visit BiltmoreHotel.com or call 800.727.1926.