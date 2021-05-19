Weekly Recipe: Alfredo Sauce Three Ways by Joshua Weissman

By: Kat Bein | May 19, 2021 | Food & Drink
Fettuccine alfredo. Creamy, cheesy and decadent. It’s a time-honored classic, but did you know it’s not really Italian?
YouTube chef Joshua Weissman cuts to the truth about this all-American favorite, but he lets us down gently with not one but three variations on an alfredo sauce recipe.
Boasting more than 4 million subscribers, Weissman’s videos are energetic and informative, and in this video, he offers a traditional Italian recipe for fettuccine al burro upon which the classic American alfredo sauce was based. Built around butter, fresh parmigiano reggiano and pasta water, Weissman asserts that this traditional recipe is indeed the tastiest, but it takes a bit of technique, and that’s where the American version comes into play.
See also: Weekly Recipe: Pesto 5 Ways by Chef Jonathan Benno
He gives the people what they want with a cream-based American alfredo. He also offers a “healthier” version that forgoes the cream and uses a base of mashed cauliflower instead. The recipe still uses butter and cheese, so it’s not a vegan substitute, but it does pack fewer calories.
Can a cauliflower-based sauce pass the taste test? Watch Weissman’s video to find out, and give each of the three sauce recipes a try with the detailed instructions below.
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
Visit Joshua Weissman online and on YouTube for more delicious recipes.
Photography by: YouTube