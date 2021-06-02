Weekly Recipe: Gordon Ramsay's Smoky Pork Sliders with BBQ Sauce

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 2, 2021 | Food & Drink

Memorial Day Weekend signals the start of grilling season, and all across the country, Americans are busting out the barbecue. Of course, you're going to need a good sauce to go along with your meats, veggies and seafood favorites, and that's where Gordon Ramsay comes in.

This week, the fiery chef and restaurateur shows us his fail-safe recipe for the juiciest smoky pork sliders topped with a BBQ sauce that can't be beat.

"When you have a burger, what you need is a great sauce," Ramsay says, "and the light smoky barbecue goes hand in glove with a great burger."

Ramsay's BBQ sauce uses brown sugar and smoked paprika to caramelize garlic and onions before adding vinegar and Worcester sauce. The key is to cook those spices down, burning off "that rawness," as Ramsay explains.

When it comes to the slider, he gives the credit to America for coming up with that tiny taste sensation. Ramsay adds bacon and shallot to the seasoned meat mix, and there's more paprika where the sauce came from.

"That's my version of a slider that is small, dynamic but packed full of flavor," Ramsay says. "I'll take that over a hamburger any day."

Check out the full recipe and the video below.

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tsp Worcester sauce

6 tbsp tomato ketchup

1lb unsmoked back bacon

1 shallot, chopped

1.5 lbs minced pork

Smoked cheddar cheese, sliced

1 head of baby gem lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

Small buns

Preparation

BBQ Sauce

In a hot pan, drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil and pour in the onions and garlic. Add some salt and pepper seasoning. Add in a tablespoon of brown sugar for caramelization of the onions and garlic, and mix. Add in the smoked paprika, then pour in the Cider Vinegar. Mix until the cider vinegar has reduced down. Add in the Worcester sauce and tomato ketchup. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, depending on how you like the consistency of the BBQ sauce. Taste sauce and adjust seasoning accordingly. Remove from the heat, and set aside.

Sliders

In a hot pan with olive oil, fry the bacon for approximately 5 minutes, until cooked. Add the shallot and cook until the bacon is crisp and tender, then season with smoked paprika. Continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove from heat and place on a kitchen paper towel. Season the minced pork with salt and pepper, and add in the cooked bacon and shallot. Mix well. Shape the meat into balls the size of golf balls, and then flatten into patties approximately one-inch thick. Heat a large pan with olive oil and place the sliders. Cook for approximately 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Continue to pour the juices onto the patties to keep them from drying. Add the smoked cheddar cheese on top of each patty, and allow it to melt slightly while the heat is off. Put together the sliders with the mini buns, lettuce, tomato slice, patty and barbecue sauce, and enjoy!

With tons of summer festivities ahead, there will be plenty to go around the table with friends and family. For more of Gordon Ramsay’s recipes, check out his YouTube channel and website.