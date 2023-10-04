Weekly Recipe: Broccoli Asiago Scones By Big Shoulders Coffee In Chicago

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Folks say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but so often we’re in a rush to get out the door and start our morning, breakfast often gets overlooked, or we just grab a pastry from our favorite coffee shop and find ourselves hungry in a couple of hours.

Tim Coonan, founder of Big Shoulders coffee roaster and cafes in Chicago, wants to put a real boost of healthy flavor into your morning with his recipe for a broccoli asiago scone that can be made in advance and enjoyed as long as the scones may last—which won’t be very long, once you see how they taste.

“I love our scones! The buttery, sugary goodness is hard to resist,” Coonan says, “but in an effort to sneak more nutrient-dense foods into life, I decided it was time to develop a savory scone that wouldn’t be such a guilty pleasure afterward. Our Broccoli Asiago Scones are just the right amount of healthy and pleasure. Contrasting nicely with a silky Cortado, it’s just the icing on the cake of your morning.”

If you happen to be in the Chicago area, you’ve got to give the real thing a try at Big Shoulders cafes across the city. The coffee roaster also serves black currant scones, cheddar bacon jalapeno scones, cardamom almond cake and more.

Get a taste of Big Shoulders with the broccoli asiago scone recipe below, and buy a bag of artisanal coffee at bigshoulderscoffee.com.

Broccoli Asiago Scones

Ingredients:

3½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2¾ sticks chilled cubed butter

1 heaping cup grated Asiago cheese (split)

2 cups blanched broccoli florets

2 large eggs

6 oz heavy cream

Egg wash/brush

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine dry ingredients and whisk to mix thoroughly. Cut in cold butter and work with fingertips into flour. A mixture of fully incorporated and pea-sized butter pieces is okay. Add broccoli and 8 ounces of asiago cheese. Add egg and cream. Do not over-mix the dough. It should look rough. Using a scoop, portion 3 x 4 on a prepared baking sheet. Press down lightly. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle top with the reserved 2 ounces of asiago cheese. Bake for 20 minutes to a beautiful golden brown color.

Visit Big Shoulders in Chicago and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.