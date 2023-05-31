Weekly Recipe: Butterless Butter Chicken By Lore NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

If you seek flavor, India’s rich, spicy and warm culinary tradition always hits the mark.

Among its dishes celebrated in the States, butter chicken is one of the most beloved. Originating in 1970s New York by way of NYC’s Gaylord Indian restaurant, this fan-favorite comfort food positively bursts with decadence.

It’s hard to imagine butter chicken could get any better, but chef Jay Kumar of NYC’s Lore restaurant says he’s found a way to kick things up a notch—and he’s doing it without the butter.

The story goes that when chef Kumar was in the research and development phase of Lore’s menu, he found himself trying to create butter chicken with only cashew cream on hand.

"It was much better, much creamier than the normal cream,” chef Kumar says, “so I said I’m going to use that all of the time."

He rounds out the recipe with a roasted fennel puree, snap peas blanched in coconut oil, and a heaping dose of adventure. Indeed, he cut his teeth cooking in Switzerland for 30 years, and he is quick to note that Lore’s menu is not entirely Indian, but rather “inspired by all the travels and everything I’ve done in my life.”

You don’t need to set off on a grand adventure to put chef Kumar’s butterless butter chicken to the test, though, because he’s been kind enough to share his delightful (and vegan-approved) recipe in full below.

This recipe calls for a bit of prep, including brining your chicken for 24 hours and soaking cashews in water for two hours, so plan accordingly. It serves four to five people, so it’ll yield leftovers for a smaller group, and you know these flavors only get better with time. Don’t be afraid to try something new, and enjoy!

Butterless Butter Chicken

Ingredients:

Cashew Cream

1 cup raw cashews

2 cups water

Ginger Garlic Paste

1 cup fresh ginger, peeled, cut into chunks

1 cup peeled garlic

½ cup water

Chicken

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Marinade

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoons ground green cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

Salt to taste

Fennel Puree

2 fennel bulbs, stalks and fronds removed, quartered 1 medium onion, peeled and quartered

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

Snap Peas

1 cup snap peas, cleaned and blanched in salted water 1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Sauce

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon fennel powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup cashew cream

½ cup water

1 cup crushed tomatoes

Salt to taste

Directions:

Cashew Cream

Soak the cashews in water for two hours. In a blender or food processor, blend the cashews and water until smooth. Set aside. Can be kept tightly sealed and refrigerated for up to three days.

Ginger Garlic Paste

In a blender, combine the ginger, garlic and water and blend until smooth. Set aside. Can be kept tightly sealed and refrigerated for up to three days.

Chicken

Dry brine the chicken by massaging the thighs thoroughly with the sugar and salt. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash and dry the chicken. In a large bowl or plastic sealable bag, combine all the ingredients for the marinade, add the chicken and toss to coat thoroughly. Refrigerate for 24 hours. When you’re ready to cook the chicken, preheat the oven to 450°F. Place the chicken on a sheet pan, and bake it for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Set aside and keep warm.

Fennel Puree

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously coat a sheet pan with coconut oil, then add the fennel and onions, toss with the salt and roast for 20 minutes. Increase the temperature to 450°F and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. Add the fennel and onions to a blender or food processor, along with the cashew cream, and blend. Add a little coconut milk as needed until you have a smooth purée. Set the mixture aside and keep warm.

Snap Peas

In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the coconut oil and ginger garlic paste, and cook for one minute, stirring occasionally. Add the snap peas and sauté for an additional 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, and remove from heat.

Sauce

In a large sauté pan set over medium heat, add the coconut oil and onion and cook, stirring occasionally until translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the ginger garlic paste, crushed tomatoes and spices. Mix well, and add the cashew cream and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, and add salt to taste.

Plating

Swirl the fennel purée on a plate, add the snap peas, top with the chicken and drizzle the sauce on to finish.

Visit Lore in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.