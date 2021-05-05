Weekly Recipe: Perfectly Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies by Honeysuckle

Maria Gracia Santillana | May 5, 2021 | Food & Drink

Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Nothing beats a chocolate chip cookie.

This week, food blogger and cookbook author Dzung Lewis, known to followers as head of Honeysuckle, shows us how to make the perfect chocolate chip cookies to turn any occasion into a celebration. With large, dark chocolate chips and browned butter, these cookies are incredibly decadent, perfect for splitting in half for an ooey-gooey Instagram story.

The brown butter in this cookie adds the perfect nutty taste to counterbalance the sweetness of the batter and the chocolate chips. Lewis uses both white and brown sugar, which she says is key for fans of crispy edges with chewy middles.

Her biggest tip, though, is that this batter is still adaptable to your cookie texture preferences. Do you like crispier edges? Bake the cookie dough right away. Are you a fan of the rounder, chewier cookies? Let the dough cool in the fridge for five to 10 minutes before putting them in the oven. This will allow the butter to harden a bit and hold its shape in the oven.

Another handy trick Lewis adds in her recipe is the addition of baking soda. She says that adding it directly onto the pool of vanilla will activate the baking soda, allowing for that perfectly gooey chew.

Ingredients

8 tbsp of Kerrygold butter

1 ⅓ cups of AP flour

1 cup large dark chocolate chips

½ cup of white sugar

½ cup dark brown sugar

1 egg

1 tbsp vanilla extract

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp baking soda

A pinch of Maldon sea-salt

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a pot, melt and carefully brown the butter. Let brown butter cool until warm to the touch, then add the white and brown sugar until fully incorporated. Add 1 egg at room temperature and mix again. Add the vanilla and salt onto the mixture. Then add the baking soda into the pool of vanilla before mixing it all well. Once the cookie mixture has a ribbon-like consistency, add the flour and chocolate chips, and then mix. Once there are no more specks of flour around the batter, scoop into round dough balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 10-12 minutes. Let sit and cool for 8-10 minutes, and enjoy!

For more of Honeysuckle's recipes, check out her YouTube channel and her book, The Honeysuckle Cookbook: 100 Healthy, Feel-Good Recipes to Live Deliciously.