Weekly Recipe: Spicy Lobster Capellini By Mario Carbone

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or not, the best way to reach your lover’s heart is through their stomach—and nobody can help you with that task better than Mario Carbone.

The eponymous chef behind the beloved Carbone restaurant franchise and other fine eateries around the world has been given a James Beard Award for his tasty techniques, and today he's sharing his recipe for spicy lobster capellini, as served at his restaurant Contessa.

“Our Spicy Lobster Capellini is the ideal dish to impress this Valentine’s Day,” Carbone says. “It’s simple to prepare yet elevated on the plate. Not to mention its bold flavor to spice up your night.”

This recipe yields about four to six portions and is ready in 35 minutes (including 10 minutes for prep and 25 minutes for cooking). It’s a slam dunk of a date-night dinner, and it won’t break your back to recreate.

Spicy Lobster Capellini

Ingredients:

1lb angel hair pasta

½ cup olive oil

5 to 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 Italian red pepper, thinly sliced

1 green long hot pepper, thinly sliced

1 24 oz jar Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce

8 oz heavy cream

Cooked lobster meat (1 whole 2 lb fresh lobster OR ¾ lb pre-cooked lobster meat)

Green peppercorns in brine, food processed, plus additional fresh black pepper to taste

½ cup Italian flat leaf parsley, washed dried, picked and chopped

½ oz Brandy

Directions:

If cooking the lobster, boil in salted water or steam the lobster for 10 to 12 minutes, until an internal temperature of 140F and the lobster is bright red. Chill quickly in ice water to stop the cooking process. Remove and clean the meat from the shell. Cut into bite-sized pieces. In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil. Add the sliced garlic and peppers, and cook until the garlic is translucent. Add the Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce and heavy cream, and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat. Bring salted water to a boil in a large pot and cook pasta according to package directions or until al dente. Strain pasta in a colander Add and toss the cooked, drained pasta, and cooked lobster meat to the sauce and return to the heat. Taste and adjust seasoning with kosher salt. Remove from the heat. Add the brandy. Toss in the crushed green peppercorns and chopped parsley. Plate and enjoy!

Visit Contessa in Boston, Miami and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.