Weekly Recipe: Fettuccine Alfredo By Amalia Miami

When it comes to home cooking, we’ve all got a go-to pasta dish that comes together fast and gets the job done. Chances are you’ve served yourself plenty of alfredo with box fettuccine and canned sauce, but what if we told you a fresh pasta and homemade sauce combo was within your reach?
It’s not just us. Chef Hernan Griccini is here with a recipe for homemade fettuccine alfredo that requires mostly pantry staples and elevates the comfort food favorite into something he’d serve at his restaurant Amalia on Miami Beach.
“This classic Roman recipe is widely known for using butter and Parmesan cheese as its main ingredients,” Griccini says. “At Amalia, I’ve added truffle oil and pistachios for a personal touch, giving it more texture and personality.
“The secret to make the sauce taste even better is to make your own pasta at home,” he continues. “You only need four ingredients to make fresh homemade pasta, and there’s a good chance you have all of them on hand already. Just make sure to be very precise with the cooking time so that it comes out al dente. For the alfredo sauce, I highly recommend making long pasta, such as fettuccine.”
The pasta recipe below calls for all-purpose flour, eggs, salt and olive oil—and that’s it!
“In the past, I thought you needed 00 flour or semolina flour to make great fresh pasta, but this homemade pasta recipe proved me wrong,” Griccini says. “In it, regular all-purpose flour yields chewy, bouncy noodles every time.”
Olive oil and eggs moisten the dough and help keep things together, and a bit of salt added to the dough and the pasta water will bring a burst of flavor. The process calls for a pasta roller, and chef recommends a KitchenAid with a pasta attachment, but anything will do.
From there, just follow his instructions to create the most decadent five-ingredient alfredo sauce of your life, and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Fettuccine
Alfredo Sauce
Directions:
Fettuccine
Alfredo Sauce
Visit Amalia in Miami and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
