By: Lucy Jung | June 16, 2021 | Food & Drink
A scoop of creamy, delectable ice cream can brighten anyone’s day and melt all your worries away. What's better than your usual, store-bought brands? Homemade ice cream you can make specifically to please your own taste buds.
The process may seem daunting, but with this easy-to-follow YouTube video from chef Andrew Rea of the Babish Culinary Universe, you've got recipes for not one, but three different kinds of chocolate ice cream. The first is a simple, banana-based option. Next is a sweetened, condensed milk "shortcut," and the final is a classic, hand-churned ice cream.
You simply need the listed ingredients, a mixer and the willingness to hand whisk away, depending on which of the three you decide to go for. Not only can you tweak the recipe to your flavor preference, you can also have some fun!
“Three different methods, three different amounts of time, three different upper body strength requirements, but all delicious," Rea says in the video. “It’s like what they always say: 'you get what you pay for,' or, in this case, you get what you whisk for.”
According to Rea, the ultimate game-changer would be to scoop up all three types of ice cream with distinctly different textures into one bowl with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate shavings to create the ultimate chocolate sundae. It's up to you how to relish the final product, especially with so many options to choose from.
Rea’s recipe on the Babish Culinary Universe is just what you need to treat yourself. The full recipe and video are available below.
Equipment:
Blended Banana Ice Cream
Ingredients:
Method:
Sweetened Condensed Shortcut
Ingredients
Method
Standard Ice Cream (Hand Churned)
Ingredients
Method
Photography by: YouTube video