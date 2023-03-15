Weekly Recipe: Lamb Lollipops By The Seventh House In San Diego

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

In astrology, the seventh house represents relationships. In San Diego, The Seventh House brings upscale dining atmosphere with French flavors, baja California ingredients, and a side of romantic mysticism to create a unique culinary experience.

Culinary Director Preson Cobb got his start as an entertainment director in Las Vegas, and he brings an air of true fun to the place, while chef Molina cooks up a delectable menu that includes decadent brunch favorites including pork belly omelets, smoked salmon benedicts, poblano crepes, vanilla bean French toast and so much more. For dinner, enjoy charcuterie boards and a variety of bruschettas, crudos, salads and entrees including black ink linguine, balck mole cauliflower, duck gnochi, dry-aged ribe eye and lamb lollipops.

See also: Weekly Recipe: Immune Boosting Ramen By Kinton Ramen in Chicago

"Food allows us to relive memories, moments full of flavors, new experiences and happiness,” Chef Ignacio Molina says, “like a meal that reminds you of that special someone, or your childhood favorite dessert your parents made that now you want to share with your children and nephews. That nostalgia for the dishes we made with loved ones who are no longer with us is what leads me to create new flavors."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Seventh House (@theseventhhousesd)

Today, chef Molina shares with our readers the recipe for The Seventh House's lamb lollipops. A beautiful eggplant and heavy cream blend becomes a flavorful base for the hearty lamb bites eaten right off the bone, and the whole thing is paired with roasted brussel sprouts.

The recipe serves two and is perfect for a romantic meal with your special someone. It’s playful and impressive, but not all that hard to recreate. Just follow the instructions below, and watch a little magic happen.

Lamb Lollipops

Ingredients:

1 lb rack lamb

12 oz brussel sprouts

14.5 oz eggplant

½ cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 cup demi-glaze

Radish thinly-sliced garnish, to taste

Thyme garnish, to taste

Cilantro garnish, to taste

Cherry tomatoes garnish, to taste

Extra virgin olive oil, to finish dish with a drizzle

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Place the rack of lamb on the baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Coat the lamb evenly, then rub with salt and pepper and let sit for 20 minutes. On another pan, roast the eggplant with extra virgin olive oil until tender, and blend them with the heavy cream. Add salt and pepper to taste, then place aside. On another pan, roast brussels sprouts until they are tender. Add salt and pepper to taste, and leave it aside. Place the full rack lamb into your preheated oven for 10 to 20 min. In order to know if it’s fully cooked, measure the lamb’s internal temperature, checking that it reaches 150ºF. This will achieve a medium-well cook on the lamb! Cut the rack by the bone and serve them on a plate, using the puree as a base. Top with the brussels sprouts, and garnish with radish and cherry tomatoes. Cover with demi-glaze, and garnish with cilantro and thyme!

Visit The Seventh House in San Diego and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.