Weekly Recipe: Lobster Caprese By Chef Christos Bisiotis

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | July 12, 2023 | Food & Drink
Who wouldn’t love a private chef? Most would jump at the chance to have a professional cook up healthy and delicious meals, delivering them straight to their door—and many folks in South Florida do just that, hiring chef Christos Bisiotis, founder and sole proprietor of CB Concepts to bring them incredible meals on the daily.
Inspired by Greek, Italian and Mediterranean food, Bisiotis also leads cooking classes, caters for events and sells his own line of food products. The good news? You don’t have to be in South Florida or even sign up for his services to get a taste of his kitchen magic. In fact, you can sample it by following the recipe for his signature lobster caprese below!
A delightful summer recipe, this chilled dish is full of flavor and teaches you a thing or two along the way; how to make your own basil-infused oil, for instance.
“[This lobster caprese] represents the flag of Italy,” Bisiotis says. “It’s colorful, refreshing and delicate.”
Give this easy-to-follow but incredibly impressive recipe a try, and you might find yourself looking into the full CB Concepts experience. Either way, this is sure to be a hit!
Ingredients:
Directions:
Photography by: Courtesy of Christos Bisiotis