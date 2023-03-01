Weekly Recipe: Mushroom Ceviche By The Wesley NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Ceviche is one of the all-time best dishes for a warm summer day or anyone who wants to celebrate the fruits of the sea in their freshest form—but what if you don’t love fish, or have chosen to follow a plant-based diet?

Santiago Astudillo is an executive chef and food-lover whose personal and professional journey has brought him to such a place, and his new restaurant The Wesley, in New York City’s West Village, offers a new plant-forward (but not exclusively plant-based) menu that defies expectation and goes above and beyond for flavor.

See also: 19 of the Best Vegan Restaurants Across America

At The Wesley, executive chef Astudillo offers a delightful plant-based take on ceviche that uses royal trumpets and oyster mushrooms in place of seafood to give your mouth the same delightfully bright experience—without the fish!

Now, he’s sharing that delightful recipe with our readers below.

"I’ve always loved ceviche,” Astudillo says. “The combination of acid and chili blew me away. I made this mushroom version of ceviche, as a way to share my love for ceviche with more people who follow different dietary lifestyles."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wesley (@thewesleynyc)

At The Wesley, you might pair your ceviche with a wine from the restaurant's menu, which is curated by Gabriel Maldonado and features predominantly female producers. At home, you may pair this dish with your favorite beverage of choice, something light and refreshing is probably best.

The recipe below serves three as an appetizer. Chef Astudillo also included a bonus recipe for making your own yuca chips! Give both these recipes a try, have fun and enjoy!

Mushroom Ceviche

Ingredients:

Vegetables

12 g cilantro, chiffonade

15 g scallions, sliced

15 g cherry tomatoes

15 g red pepper, brunoise (very small dice)

30 g cucumbers, cut into matchsticks

30 g jicama

60 g red onion, thinly sliced, soaked and rinsed in water

150 g royal trumpets (see cooking instructions below)

120 g oyster mushroom (see cooking instructions below)

Micro cilantro optional for garnish

Leche De Tigre

250 g lime juice

120 g water

15 g Baleine Fine Sea Salt

5 g aji amarillo or chili of your choice

20 g white onion

7 g garlic, peeled

5 g ginger, peeled

65 g ice

Coconut Crema

180 g copra coconuts (young coconut meat)

65 g coconut milk (Native Forest brand)

165 g water

21 g aji amarillo paste

5 g Baleine Fine Sea Salt

Directions:

Prepare all of the vegetables, except the mushrooms. Cut and set aside. For the mushrooms, let's start with oysters. We tear them with our fingers almost as if you were shredding chicken, then we set aside. For the trumpets, we cut in ½ or ¼ ‘s depending on size, and then score them. You'll need a saute pan, coconut oil, salt + pepper, thyme & garlic. Place a saute pan on medium high, and add grapeseed oil and oyster mushrooms (if pan is small, you can cook them in batches). After 2 minutes, add the thyme and garlic Cook the mushrooms for another 3-5 minutes, until tender and most of the water has evaporated. Remove from heat, and cool mushrooms on a sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (*this is optional and you can cook everything on the stove) Season both sides of the trumpet mushrooms with salt & pepper. Place [pan on medium high, add oil and place mushrooms in pan scored side down. Cook until browned, then flip, and put in the oven at 350 degrees (if you don’t have a stove or don’t want to use it, you can keep cooking the mushrooms on the stove. Cook until both sides are golden brown and tender, about 12-15 minutes, and set aside. For the leche de tigre, place all ingredients in a blender, puree and then strain. For the coconut crema, blend all ingredients and set aside. Cut the cooled trumpets into bit size cubes. Mix all vegetables in a bowl and season with salt, extra virgin olive oil & leche de tigre (all to taste.) Adjust if needed. In a small bowl pour 180g of the leche de tigre, season with salt ,and add 60g of the coconut cream. Whisk together to create the sauce. On a plate, place the vegetables in ring mold (if you have) in the center of plate. Pour the sauce around the vegetables and garnish with micro cilantro or cilantro sprig. Feel free to plate this any way you’d like, and enjoy with yucca chips.

Bonus Recipe: Yuca Chips

Fill a heavy bottomed pot (at least 3 qt in size) ⅓ full of grapeseed oil, and heat to 300 degrees. Peel yucca, and cut into thirds, across. On a mandoline, slice yucca about ¼ inch thick, then rinse in cold water to clear some of the starch so when frying it will not stick together. Once oil is 300 degrees, place yucca into oil one at a time, until you can fit a nice even layer in your fryer. Once sizzling starts to subside, you can begin taking the chips out. With a mesh strainer or spider, begin to lift the chips out to allow the oil to drain on paper towels. Remember to season lightly with salt once they come out.