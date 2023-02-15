Weekly Recipe: Mushroom Saltado By The Blind Pig In California

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

From Meatless Monday to Veganuary, the conversation around meat reduction is hotter than ever. Whether your decision is driven by animal rights, environmental goals or overall health improvement, the art of plant-based cooking is being pushed to new heights by customer demand and growing curiosity.

One of the toughest things on a plant-based journey can be filling in the gaps with your favorite cultural foods, but The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar in California has a wonderful take on the Peruvian classic Lomo Saltado. In this case, it’s built on a foundation of assorted mushrooms, and we’ve got the full recipe below.

"Plant-based cuisine has become more and more popular as the focus on health and the environment increases,” says The Blind Pig’s executive chef Karl Pfleider. “The Mushroom Saltado is a great example of a meat-free dish that pleases the palate of both carnivores and vegetarians alike.”

Customers flock to The Blind Pig’s two speakeasy-style locations in Orange County for its New American fusion cuisine and award-winning craft bar program. The ingredients are seasonal, so the menu rotates according to what’s available, but you can enjoy this Mushroom Soltado whenever you’ve got mushies on hand.

The dish is fleshed out with fingerling potatoes, puffed rice, pickled shallots, a six minute egg and chili oil, but it can be made to your exact preference. Any mushrooms will do, and if you’re going for a full vegan option, leave out the egg.

“Between the tare, which contributes salt and depth,” Pfleider says, “the sweetness and acidity of the pickled shallots, the meatiness of the mushrooms, and the rich umami flavor from the egg, this dish truly exemplifies that flavor and presentation need not be sacrificed to accommodate different dietary restrictions or preferences."

This recipe serves two and is sure to be a hit, whether your guests are full-time plant-based eaters or skeptical carnivores. Give it a try, and see for yourself!

Mushroom Saltado Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb assorted mushrooms

1 oz tare sauce

3 soft boiled egg (optional)

2 tbsp chopped scallions

Maldon salt

Fresh cracked pepper

Extras

Puffed rice

Pickled shallots

Soft boiled eggs (optional)

3 room temperature eggs (one egg per dish, additional egg in case one breaks)

Pot of boiling water

Ice bath

Timer

Tare

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp chili flake

1 bunch charred scallions (use grill)

1 small piece of ginger

3 cloves or garlic (smashed)

Directions:

Eggs

Preset timer for 5 minutes and 33 seconds. Gently place eggs in boiling water. Start timer. When done, scoop out eggs and go directly into an ice bath. Once eggs are cooled, gently peel and set aside (serve at room temp).

Tare

Add soy, water and sugar to a small pot and turn on medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add the rest of the ingredients and turn to simmer. Let it reduce until all the flavors start to come through. Strain and chill. Saute the mushrooms on medium-to-high heat with a high smoke-point oil. Once mushrooms get color and the moisture had evaporated, add 1 oz of tare and reduce until evaporated. Plate mushrooms in a serving dish, and top with soft boiled egg and scallions. Season the plate with fresh cracked pepper and Maldon salt. Top with scallions and extra garnishes if available. Enjoy!

Visit The Blind Pig in California and online for more delicious seasonal dishes and inspiration.