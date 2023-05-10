Weekly Recipe: World's Best Cake By Nevada Berg

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | May 10, 2023 | Food & Drink
We in the United States often regard the winter holiday season with cookies and cakes, but in Norway, Spring comes with its own sweet treats.
Nevada Berg is a celebrated voice for Norwegian food around the world who shares culturally rich recipes and traditions via her award-winning food and culture blog North Wild Kitchen. Now, she’s sharing some of her Spring favorites in a recently released cookbook called Norwegian Baking through the Seasons.
The book features more than 90 recipes, both sweet and savory, ordered chronologically in the flow of Norway’s five (yes, five!) seasons. To get you in the spring spirit of fun, she’s shared her recipe for the World’s Best Cake with our readers below!
See also: 19 of the Best Bakeries Across America
“World’s Best Cake, or Kvæfjordkake, dates to the 1930s and is credited to Hulda Ottestad who served it in her café in one of the northern islands of Norway,” Berg says. “It’s a simple vanilla sponge cake baked with meringue and almonds that’s filled with custard and whipped cream. It’s also one of those cakes that taste even better once the flavors have had a chance to come together, so feel free to make it a day in advance.”
This delectable dessert is often reserved for celebrations, but the return of warm days is celebration enough for us! Make it for a fun family gathering, or just because you’re in the mood for a bit of culinary travel.
This recipe serves 12 and can last in the refrigerator for if left covered for up to three or four days. See for yourself why all of Norway swears this cake is the world’s best!
Ingredients:
Cake
Meringue
Custard
Whipped Cream
Directions:
Follow Nevada Berg online and buy the Norwegian Baking through the Seasons cookbook for more delicious recipes and inspiration.
Photography by: Nevada Berg