Weekly Recipe: World's Best Cake By Nevada Berg

We in the United States often regard the winter holiday season with cookies and cakes, but in Norway, Spring comes with its own sweet treats.

Nevada Berg is a celebrated voice for Norwegian food around the world who shares culturally rich recipes and traditions via her award-winning food and culture blog North Wild Kitchen. Now, she’s sharing some of her Spring favorites in a recently released cookbook called Norwegian Baking through the Seasons.

The book features more than 90 recipes, both sweet and savory, ordered chronologically in the flow of Norway’s five (yes, five!) seasons. To get you in the spring spirit of fun, she’s shared her recipe for the World’s Best Cake with our readers below!

“World’s Best Cake, or Kvæfjordkake, dates to the 1930s and is credited to Hulda Ottestad who served it in her café in one of the northern islands of Norway,” Berg says. “It’s a simple vanilla sponge cake baked with meringue and almonds that’s filled with custard and whipped cream. It’s also one of those cakes that taste even better once the flavors have had a chance to come together, so feel free to make it a day in advance.”

This delectable dessert is often reserved for celebrations, but the return of warm days is celebration enough for us! Make it for a fun family gathering, or just because you’re in the mood for a bit of culinary travel.

This recipe serves 12 and can last in the refrigerator for if left covered for up to three or four days. See for yourself why all of Norway swears this cake is the world’s best!

World’s Best Cake (Kv.fjordkake)

Ingredients:

Cake

1¼ cup (150 g) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ cup (112 g) lightly salted butter, at room temperature

½ cup plus 2 tbsp (125 g) granulated sugar

4 large egg yolks, at room temperature

¼ cup (60 ml) milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Meringue

4 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

½ cup (50 g) sliced almonds

Custard

¼ cup (50 g) granulated sugar

2 large egg yolks, at room temperature

2 tbsp cornstarch

2 cups (480 ml) whole milk

½ vanilla bean split lengthwise, or 1 tsp vanilla extract

Whipped Cream

1¼ cups (300 ml) heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 F (165 C). Butter a 16 x 12 inch (40 x 30 cm) rimmed baking sheet and line it with parchment paper, pressing down so the parchment sticks to the baking sheet. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating until incorporated. Add the milk and vanilla and beat until blended. Add the flour mixture, beating until incorporated; the batter should be somewhat thick and sticky. Using a rubber spatula, carefully spread the batter evenly across the prepared baking sheet, going as far to the edges as possible, while maintaining a rectangular shape. To make the meringue, fit a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, and whip the egg whites on medium until foamy. Gradually add the sugar, whipping until glossy stiff peaks form. Pour the meringue over the batter on the baking sheet and use a spatula to spread it evenly, lifting upwards to form little peaks. Sprinkle the sliced almonds on top. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the meringue is dry and lightly golden. Set aside to cool. For the custard, get a large bowl, and whisk together the sugar and egg yolks. Add the cornstarch and whisk until thick and pale yellow. Put the milk in a small saucepan. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean into the milk and add the scraped bean (or add the vanilla extract). Warm over medium heat until just beginning to simmer then remove from the heat. Remove the vanilla bean, then slowly add the milk to the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly to avoid curdling the eggs. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Set aside to cool. For the whipped cream, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Fold into the cooled custard. To assemble, use the parchment paper to lift the cake out of the baking sheet and place, the meringue side up, on a large cutting board with the long sides horizontal. Cut the cake vertically in half so that you have 2 equal size cakes. Carefully hold a large serving tray with 1 hand over the top of 1 of the cakes. Place the other hand under the cake, and flip it over onto the serving tray, so the meringue side is facing down on the tray. Peel away the parchment paper. Spread the custard cream over the cake on the serving tray. Peel away the parchment paper from the other cake and gently place it, meringue side up, on top of the custard cream to form 1 cake. Chill in the refrigerator for an hour or so before serving. Keep covered in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Follow Nevada Berg online and buy the Norwegian Baking through the Seasons cookbook for more delicious recipes and inspiration.