Weekly Recipe: Jabuticaba Sorbet By Blaise In Brazil

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | September 20, 2023 | Food & Drink
Brazil is a beautiful and culturally rich destination beloved by travelers worldwide. To visit is to fall in love with the people, the sights and the flavors, and while we can’t bring the citizens and the beachside mountains to your door, we can at least help you capture the taste of Brazil with the below recipe for jabuticaba sorbet.
Jabuticaba is the edible fruit of the Brazilian grape tree, and this recipe is a favorite of Saiko Izawa, award-winning executive pastry chef of Blaise restaurant in the Rosewood São Paulo luxury hotel.
See also: Weekly Recipe: BBQ Salmon From The Oakville In Chicago
“This cool summer dessert is made from a native fruit of the Atlantic Forest called jabuticaba,” Izawa says. “The velvety sorbet, infused with the juice of jabuticaba, offers a refreshing balance of sweet and tart on the palate. Delicate jabuticaba pearls, bursting with intense flavor, add a whimsical touch.”
If you can’t find jabuticaba juice anywhere, chef Izawa says you can substitute it with muscadine grapes, which have a similar flavor. It’s worth seeking the real thing, though, to bring to life an exciting flavor that tastes like summer in São Paulo, because who doesn’t want that?
Ingredients:
Sorbet
Tapioca Pearls
Directions:
Sorbet
Tapioca Pearls
Assemble
To Serve
Visit Blaise at Rosewood São Paulo in Brazil and online, and follow chef Izawa on Instagram for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Blaise Rosewood Sao Paolo