Weekly Recipe: Vegetarian Vol-Au-Vent By LaLou NYC

July 26, 2023
We all know France is the mother of culinary art, but you don’t have to be a master chef to bring a bit of French cuisine into your home—especially not with this delightful recipe for fresh Vol au Vent from chef Ian Anderson.
As the new head chef of New York City’s LaLou in Prospect Heights, chef Anderson brings French influence to the beloved menu, taking with him his experience as chef de cuisine at Le Coucou.
This recipe for a vegetarian vol-au-vent was one of the first things he brought, as well as an expansive wine pairing program and wine-infused goodies, from vinegars made with wine to a Creme de Tomate made with white wine, which factors into this very recipe below!
“A vol-au-vent is a very traditional French preparation and actually means “wind blown” for its lightness,” Anderson says. “We love the very classical method here at Lalou for its endless versatility that we love to present in a simple and elegant way. This is a deliberate nod to old-style French cuisine, but we take the stuffiness and pretension out of it by highlighting amazing fresh local produce that a New York Summer provides.”
Chef Anderson is using this recipe as a rotating vegetarian dish to showcase the market vegetables of the season. The below recipe calls for tomatoes, onions and mushrooms, but you’re only limited to your imagination.
“At its core, [a vol-au-vent] is simply a baked puff pastry cup, and this cup can be filled with whatever you desire,” Anderson continues. “At Lalou we like to do this as a vegetarian option for our guests, that is also something that non-vegetarians would also enjoy. We have filled ours with everything from roasted mushrooms to even braised veal cheeks for our meat lovers. Soft scrambled eggs are also a wonderful choice that is available on our lunch menu.
“This version is what we have for our current summer menu. Great tomatoes at the height of the season, with sweet roasted onions. Finished with a Creme de Tomate with lots of fresh tarragon. Make sure to burst the tomatoes into the sauce—it is the finish to this dish!”
Ingredients:
Creme de Tomate
Roasted Tomato
Roasted Cippolini Onions
Vol-au-Vent Pastry
Directions:
Creme de Tomate
Roasted Tomato
Roasted Cippolini Onions
Vol-au-Vent Pastry
Creating the Vol-au-Vent
If you are entertaining, all of these items can be cooked ahead of time. Just re-warm them when you are ready to serve.
The presentation of this dish is very simple. Fill the Vol au Vent with the warm tomatoes and roasted onions. Drizzle the sauce in and around the Vol au Vent. Do not be shy with the sauce. You will want lots of it! Garnish with some more tarragon and enjoy!
Visit LaLou in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of LaLou