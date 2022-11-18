How To Host An Over-The-Top World Cup Watch Party

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Culture Feature

Debatably the biggest sporting event on the globe is kicking off this week, as some of the greatest football players from around the world have already touched down in Qatar, preparing to play the expectedly intense lineup of battles anticipated at this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. The spirited duel is soon to commence, with the opening game slated for Nov. 20, and the energy upon us is undeniable.

Fired-up fans of the 32 qualifying countries, are eager to watch fantastic footie from their favorite competitors throughout the month-long, 64-match tournament until the winner is crowned on Dec. 18. Whether you identify as a football – known to Americans as soccer – fanatic or not, tuning in to the tourney with friends, an overfilled pint, and bar-style food to cheer on your team, with the U.S. squad qualifying this year, is one of life’s greatest joys.

Sports bars all around Miami are preparing for the occasion, but with almost four matches scheduled to air each day, consider planning an intimate screening with your closest comrades in the comforts of your home. Below are six tips for hosting a memorable World Cup viewing party where the only rowdy bar fight will be over the last slice in the pizza box.

Sort The Schedule

The first step to organizing your World Cup house party is choosing which lucky game gets to be the centerpiece. With multiple teams scheduled to compete each day, there are many matches to choose from. The worst outcome would be missing your most-anticipated game, but there are precautions you can take to avoid this detrimental misstep. By plugging in the words “World Cup” into the Google Search bar, you are now able to tap the bell icon in the upper right corner of your screen, receiving a notification each time your favorite team is playing throughout the 29-day tournament. Be wary of time as well; Qatar’s time zone is eight hours ahead of the US’s East Coast. The United States will face off against its Group B counterparts with an initial match against Wales on Nov 21, England on Nov 25, and Iran on Nov 29. All three first-stage games will commence at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Don't factor in the usual 20-minute spiel of the production team, either. When it comes to the World Cup, kick-off begins when FIFA’s schedule says it will. See FIFA’s 2022 World Cup schedule here.

Verify Your Viewing Ability

First things first, you’ll need a television to stream the games. Beyond that, your television will need to be equipped with at least one of the multiple streaming services airing the World Cup this year. If you have access to a cable subscription, catch the contest live on Fox Sports. Many of us have cut that chord, however, so we turn to alternative platforms bringing the action: DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Hulu + LiveTV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Youtube TV. Sadly, there are no ways to watch an entire game from start to finish, but the free app Tubi will be posting on-demand replays of all the best moments. If you don’t have access to any of the listed services above, you may decide to move the party elsewhere. Still, a better option might be to use your best begging voice in a valiant attempt to guilt your friend into giving up their password, it's the World Cup, and you’ll definitely delete it from your Notes app after.

Figuring Out Food

The main event is obviously the tournament, but the food menu provides very serious competition. A particularly important party feature for your don’t-follow-sports friends, the dishes you serve during game time can make or break the group chat’s reviews of your managing abilities, and you’ll likely be losing the dressing room if your offerings aren’t up-to-par. Since the United States has qualified for this year’s tournament after missing the cut in 2018, honor the red, white, and blue in true American fashion with the country’s greatest delicacy: greasy bar food. There’s no better way to show your spirit for the USA team than ordering a hundred chicken wings, 15 boxes of cheesy pizza, five grease-stained paper bags of french fries, and an assortment of deep-fried sides. Not only will your party’s cuisine be patriotic, but it’s also a consistent crowd-pleaser for foodies and picky eaters alike. For a true New York-style pizza pie in South Florida, try a slice of Eleventh Street Pizza shown above.

Deciding On Drinks

Once you have decided what food to serve your guests, the obvious hurdle to jump over next is choosing the beverage. For the United State’s first three big games, they are luckily being played during the afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the perfect time to crack open some cold ones. Beer is the prominent drink of choice here, but if the American team moves on from the first stage of the tournament, kick-offs can begin at predawn due to Qatar’s eight-hour time zone difference. For early games like this, a fun option could be to assemble a coffee and espresso bar for your guests, accompanied by some morning mimosas. Don’t forget to provide non-alcoholic drinks, like water and soda, and disposable cups to ensure safety for your scared and easily shatterable glasses. Try locally-sourced brews from Miami-made Beat Culture Brewery shown above.

Know The Basics Of The Game

If you’re the type of person who enjoys the community and high-energy atmosphere that comes with sporting events rather than the actual sport, you might not know too much about FIFA’s World Cup or even football in general. Take the time to get to know the basics of the tournament; having foundational knowledge will elevate your viewing experience while keeping you from asking your friend that question that makes them miss an important goal, which was really important and so not cool of you. To sum it up, FIFA’s World Cup is held every four years in varying locations, with this year’s games ensuing in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, a decision that prompted much controversy; nonetheless, Qatar will be hosting the best national football teams in the world, where they will compete against one another for the title of world champion. The 2022 World Cup has 32 competing teams and 64 games. The beginning of the contest splits the 32 teams into eight groups of 4 in ways of letters A-H. The United States is in Group B with Wales, England, and Iran. The top two finishers from each group will then advance to the round of 16, where it’s a traditional knockout format until the winner is determined on Dec 18. Each team receives three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. Only eight countries have ever won the world cup, and seven are in attendance – Italy failed to qualify – Brazil has five titles, Germany and Italy have four; Argentina, France, and Uruguay have two, leaving England and Spain with one title each. The United States has never won a World Cup title, which is not likely to change this year.

Have A Back-Up Plan

A corridor of uncertainty isn't the only thing that could cause worry during the World Cup. If you have ever tried to stream a live sporting event or thrown a party for that matter, you know many things could go wrong. From an unstable WiFi connection to a noise complaint from your downstairs neighbor, you may have to move the viewing party elsewhere. Be sure to have a backup plan in case potential game-enders like these happen. Ask friends if any of them would be willing to enlist their house as location option B to avoid gathering around one phone screen to watch the game if the TV suddenly decides not to work. You may also want to locate a local sports bar that plans to turn the channel to the tournament; keep the spot in your mind if the worst comes to worst. See where the best places to watch the 2022 World Cup in South Florida are here.