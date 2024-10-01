How To Rejuvenate Like An Aruban Local

Lifestyle, Sponsored Post,

Discover the healing powers of this Caribbean island’s captivating beaches, native flora and natural wonders.

In the heart of the Caribbean lies an island paradise known for its warm and vibrant culture, crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches. Aruba’s exquisite natural beauty and welcoming environment create a uniquely healing setting for all who visit. From its powerful native plants to the abundance of natural wonders, this island holds the key to renewal and a deeper connection to oneself. We spoke to a few local wellness experts to uncover the serene secrets of this tropical oasis to make your Aruban vacation as relaxing as possible.

Practice Yoga On An Aruban Beach

For thousands of years, people have practiced yoga to connect their mind, body and spirit. On the sun-kissed sands of Aruba, yoga instructor Zoë Loefstok offers a range of holistic wellness practices that foster yet another connection—to Aruban nature. At her practice, Aruba Beach Yoga, all classes are held outside, encouraging participants to be fully present and surrender to the natural beauty.

“Each practice is tailored to help individuals connect with themselves and the beautiful environment around them, fostering a sense of presence, peace and well-being,” Loefstok says. “I use locally sourced materials and incorporate elements of Aruba’s flora and fauna into the practice. By aligning with the natural rhythms of the island, we create a deeper connection to nature and ourselves.”

One of Loefstok’s favorite places to rejuvenate on the island is Aruba’s desert-like woods, also known as Mondi. “I enjoy endlessly walking among the Mondi and finding a rock to sit on and recharge,” she says. “The diverse landscapes and serene cactus fields offer the perfect escape to unwind, meditate and reconnect with nature, providing the ideal setting for personal reflection and rejuvenation.”

Ground Yourself in Aruban Nature

Spending time in nature has numerous proven benefits, including reducing anxiety, enhancing immune system function and boosting self-esteem. Recognizing this profound healing power, Aruban life coach Gea Sougé leads mindful nature hikes and beach walks around the island.

Designed to harness Aruba’s natural beauty for healing and relaxation, Sougé’s guided hikes offer the perfect opportunity for visitors looking to unwind and discover the island. “I orchestrate the experience to coincide with the rising sun, either by meditating on the rocks or engaging in silent walking meditation,” she says. “The element of surprise is key; participants never know exactly where we're hiking, what topics we'll explore or who we'll encounter along the way.”

Her walks take place on Eagle Beach, the widest beach in Aruba with plenty to explore. “These walks provide a tranquil and contemplative atmosphere, inviting participants to fully immerse themselves in Aruba's natural splendor and encounter moments of profound reflection and peace,” she says.

When selecting locations for excursions, Sougé prioritizes peaceful environments with stunning views and soothing nature sounds. One of her favorite spots is the area surrounding the California Lighthouse, as its sprawling beaches make it feel “like you’re on the edge of the world.”

Ease Your Mind Through Meditation

Although watching the waves crash on the beach is its own type of meditation, those looking to destress in a more intentional way can join Shanti, a guided meditation instructor, at one of the island's many sacred sites. “Connecting with the natural elements—wind, earth, water, sun, moon—has a deeply purifying and rejuvenating effect physically, mentally and spiritually,” she says.

She adds: “From a rejuvenation perspective, meditation literally slows down the aging process. That's why most long-term meditators look and feel many years younger than their biological age.”

One of Shanti’s most popular meditation classes, for both locals and visitors, is taught at a butterfly farm. Sitting among Aruban flora, participants are joined by hundreds of tropical butterflies. “It is easier to shift from thinking to sensing when you’re in nature,” Shanti says. “The colors, shapes, sounds, fragrances, touch and benevolence of the natural world transport you to a state of peace.”

As for her own rejuvenation, Shanti finds serenity in elevation. Aruba’s rolling hills and stunning rock formations provide an otherworldly escape to observe the island’s beauty from above. “Climbing up any of our hills and rocks for sunrise gazing is a powerful, rejuvenating practice,” she says.

Experience The Healing Power of Aruban Plants

Beyond their beauty and spiritual benefits, Aruban plants have immense bodily healing powers. At the Eforea spa in the Hilton Aruba, guests can experience these soothing properties through locally inspired spa treatments. The Tropical Escape Refining Body Treatment, for example, consists of wrapping the skin in coconut, mango, apricot and monoi oil, using island ingredients to soothe, pamper and revitalize. Eforea’s signature massage, the Aloe Vera Rum Y Piedra Cayente, combines hot black beach stones, agave nectar oil enriched with a blend of powerful anti-aging extract, rum and pure liquid Aruba Aloe Vera—an ode to Aruba’s natural offerings.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Aruba spotlights the healing benefits of the native aloe vera plant—which is full of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene and antioxidants and has anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties—in the Misterio di Aloe treatment, where they use the plant to hydrate, cleanse and revitalize the body. To help soothe sun-kissed skin, the spa’s Aloe Healing treatment cools the body while antioxidant-rich coconut and fruit oils help hydrate and prolong the skin’s tanned glow.

We all deserve a chance to slow down, rejuvenate and refresh. Whether on the pristine beaches, amidst lush vegetation or within the rich tapestry of Aruban heritage sites, the island offers a uniquely spiritual setting for visitors to experience the ultimate reset. Known as the Aruba Effect, the rejuvenation you feel here stays with you when you leave, bringing a happy afterglow that lasts beyond your stay.

