5 Sous Vide Recipes For Steak, Shrimp, Turkey And More

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | January 25, 2023 | Food & Drink
Chef Gerard Bertholon, Dr. Bruno Goussault, Chef Daniel Boulud
Did you know International Sous Vide Day is January 26?
Sous vide, meaning "under vacuum" in French, is a cooking technique that involves vacuum-sealing food and boiling it for a specific amount of time, which preserves moisture and flavor while ensuring a precise tempoerature throughout the food. That means your meat is perfectly heated every time, instead of overcooked on the outside and undercooked in the center.
This year, premium food company and pioneer of the sous vide cooking technique, Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), celebrates International Sous Vide Day in honor of Dr. Bruno Goussault. The Master of Modern Sous Vide and Chief Scientist of the Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is turning 81. To commemorate, Cuisine Solutions has organized a virtual celebration with master chefs and industry leaders from Washington, D.C.; Thailand and France.
The main event in France will be emceed by Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer, Gerard Bertholon, who will present the first annual Ambassador of Sous Vide Awards, honoring influential voices in the food science space who have demonstrated excellence in sous vide and have created awareness of the technique. All winners will be announced for each region on January 26th at their respective celebrations.
Visit internationalsousvideday.com to learn more about the art of sous vide and if you'd like to make every and any day a sous vide day, CUSI also graciously shares five delicious sous vide recipes below!
On a cold day, this recipe is sure to warm you up. Consisting of Thai Basil, green curry and red peppers, it’ll give you the perfect kick your body needs. It serves 4 people, which makes it great for an intimate dinner party.
Ingredients:
Directions:
If you’re looking for a nicer dish to make for you and a loved one, try this flat-iron steak recipe. It comes with sides of cauliflower and kale, providing you with a ton of important nutrients in one meal. Plus, who doesn’t love a reason to use truffle oil? This recipe serves four.
Ingredients:
Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak
Cauliflower Mash
Compressed Kale
Directions:
Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak
Cauliflower Mash
Compressed Kale
To serve:
Remove the kale from the pouch and lay it on a plate. Then slice the flat iron steak into strips and place it next to the kale and serve with a side of cauliflower mash.
Calling shrimp lovers! If you want to experiment with different spices and flavors, give this recipe a go. It takes about an hour to complete and will provide you with a tangy, colorful dinner for four.
Ingredients:
Directions:
To serve:
Place a few shrimp in a small dish and drizzle with the reserved marinade mixture. Garnish with a slice of lime.
If you’re looking to increase your protein intake with a filling meal, this poke bowl recipe is a must try. It takes less than an hour to prepare and can be used for meal prep too! This bowl is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. This recipe serves two.
Ingredients:
Marinade
Sliced Beef Sirloin Poke Bowl
Directions:
Marinade
In a large bowl, whisk all ingredients to combine. Reserve chilled.
Sliced Beef Sirloin Poke Bowl
This is a good choice for Tex-Mex fans! This taquito recipe only takes 50 minutes to make and looks amazing. Plus, it's drizzled with fresh Avocado Crema. What more could you ask for? This recipe serves four to six.
Ingredients:
Avocado Crema
Sliced Turkey Baked Taquitos
Directions:
Avocado Crema
Place all ingredients into the bowl of a blender and puree until smooth. Reserve until ready to plate the final dish.
Sliced Turkey Baked Taquitos
Hopefully, these recipes help you incorporate the sous vide cooking method into your dishes. It's a new year, so why not try out a few new cooking techniques to add to your skill set? And if you're interested, here are a few winter cocktails you can make to complete your meal.
Photography by: Courtesy of Cuisine Solutions