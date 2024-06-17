Live Music Venue, Hoy Como Ayer, Is Set To Reopen In Little Havana

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Local, Community, Food and Drink Feature,

By: Briyana Wilson By: Briyana Wilson | | Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Local, Community, Food and Drink Feature,

After five years, the cherished destination, Hoy Como Ayer, announces its long-awaited reopening on June 27.

The live music venue, which has been part of the Miami music and cultural scene for 25 years, has now expanded, undergoing a complete transformation. While still capturing its timeless charm, the venue seamlessly blends hospitality with ambiance. Guests can enjoy a beautifully transformed stage, state-of-the-art lighting, high-quality sound systems and mesmerizing special effects. Audience members can expect a stellar lineup of special talents, ranging from live bands bringing true art to music, popular DJs that bring catchy beats throughout the night and more.

While this Miami hot spot has been part of the city’s cultural fabric for years, the venue is now partnering with Conecta Miami Arts, a multi-disciplinary arts organization dedicated to producing and presenting socially engaged artistic experiences for the public.

"While the nightlife landscape in Miami has evolved tremendously in the last five years, we’ve always felt like there was a missing piece. This is what motivated us to bring back Hoy Como Ayer, a venue that embodies the spirit of our community," said Jon Nguyen, partner at Hoy Como Ayer. "We are thrilled to reopen our doors and share the magic with both longtime guests and new visitors, offering an unforgettable experience that celebrates the heart and soul of Miami."

Guests can also enjoy an updated menu featuring delectable bites that highlight a beautiful fusion of Chino-Latino delicacies. Tasteful specialty cocktails, like the Mezcal White Negroni and the Mamey Mojito, complement these dishes. Throughout the summer, the venue will also host a rotating selection of food trucks to accompany live performances.

“Hoy Como Ayer has been a beacon of culture in Miami, and we can't wait to fill the air with the vibrant sounds of our incredible musicians once more,” says Melissa Messulam, partner and executive director of Conecta Miami Arts. 2212 SW 8th St., Miami, @HoyComoAyer.Miami